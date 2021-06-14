Ariana Grande Partners With Transgender Youth Charity

Ariana Grande announced partnership with transgender youth charity, transanta. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande champions for equal rights for the transgender community - here's how to get involved!

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to show her support to the transgender community on Saturday.

The ‘Save Your Tears’ singer announced that she has partnered up with transanta to raise money and improve resources for trans youth.

The cause is called 'Christmas in June' and its aim is to make wishes come true for trans youth in need.

Ariana Grande is partnering with transanta to improve equality within the community. Picture: Getty

The charity and its partners are fulfilling wishlists for transgender individuals and Ari is urging her followers to get involved if they can!

The 27-year-old star wrote on her socials: “Right now, trans people are under attack across the country.

“We need to show the trans community that they are loved and supported.”

The 'Positions' singer also mentioned the frightening numbers concerning legislations which are hindering equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community in the United States.

“36 states have introduced more than 100 bills that aim to curb the rights of transgender people.”

What is transanta?

transanta is an initiative founded by actor Indya Moore that allows users to anonymously donate gifts to transgender youths.

Indya, who is transgender and identifies as non-binary, launched the cause in December 2020.

When announcing the project the star wrote on Instagram: "My friends and I want to make sure that trans kids feel like they are a gift to this world because they are.

“Acceptance and love are gifts we deserve all year.”

Indya Moore founded the transanta initiative in 2020. Picture: Getty

transanta announced on Instagram that Ariana Grande made a large donation to the cause. Picture: transanta/Instagram

The transanta Instagram page also announced their collaboration with Ariana, stating that her generous donation is doing a world of good within the community.

We hope Ari's fans follow her example and get involved with this significant cause in any way that they can!

