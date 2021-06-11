Ariana Grande Can't Stop Giggling In Rare Video With Husband Dalton Gomez

11 June 2021, 16:27

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande is head over heels in love with husband Dalton Gomez, and it shows.

Ariana Grande married husband Dalton Gomez in May and the newlyweds are happier than ever.

In a rare post including her beau, Ariana took to Instagram to share a string of pictures and videos from her downtime.

Why Do Ariana Grande's Tattoos Keep Vanishing?

One clip was a sweet video of husband Dalton laughing with her in the car.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Sipping on an iced drink, Ari can be heard giggling along as Dalton tried to stop laughing.

We’d love to know what’s tickled them, tbh.

Ari’s brother Frankie commented on the upload: “Omg the amount of happiness in this post is incredible,” and he couldn’t be more accurate.

A friend of Ariana’s also sweetly commented: “You really married the cutest man on earth.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began dating at the start of 2020
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began dating at the start of 2020. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer and Dalton got married at her LA home on 15 May, six months after he popped the question.

The couple began dating at the start of 2020, moving in together and growing serious a few months later when the world went into lockdown.

Ari’s ‘Positions’ album released in October last year was only the soundtrack to their new relationship, with songs like ‘POV’ and ‘Just Like Magic’ giving a glimpse into her happy new chapter.

