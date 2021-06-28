Ariana Grande Kisses Husband Dalton Gomez In Rare Video Together

28 June 2021, 12:46

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande is head over heels in love with husband Dalton Gomez and she wants the world to know about it.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are still very much so in the honeymoon phase after getting married on 15 May.

The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker took to Instagram Stories at the weekend to share a rare video of them together, while Ari played around with a slinky toy.

Dalton leaned in for a cheeky kiss, with Ari almost losing her fluffy leopard print hat in the PDA exchange.

Ariana Grande larked about with a slinky
Ariana Grande larked about with a slinky. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram
Ariana Grande kissed Dalton Gomez in a rare video together
Ariana Grande kissed Dalton Gomez in a rare video together. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

“A bday baby,” she captioned it after turning 28 on Saturday.

“Deeply thankful for so much love.”

She took to the ‘gram on Saturday to mark her birthday, sharing a photo of herself as a baby.

Ariana Grande shared a new selfie on her birthday
Ariana Grande shared a new selfie on her birthday. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

“Hbd tiny, I am taking care of you,” she sweetly wrote in the caption.

Ari and real estate agent Dalton tied the knot in May after a year and a half together – and five months after he popped the question in December 2020.

The lovebirds married at Ariana’s LA home, where the house was turned into a stunning venue filled with flowers for the special occasion.

