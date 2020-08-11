Ariana Grande 'First Look In' For Hercules Live-Action Remake Says Disney Insider

Ariana Grande is likely at the the top of Disney bosses list for the live-action Hercules after delivering an incredible performance of Meg's 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' says Disney insider.

The Disney Insider has spoken about their confidence they will be looking at Ariana Grande seriously for a role in their upcoming Hercules live-action remake after her incredible rendition of 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' during lockdown.

Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Doc In 'Multi-Million Dollar Bidding War With Netflix & YouTube'

Disney to look at Ariana Grande 'first' for Hercules role. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande/ Disney Hercules/ @thedisinsider

The insider, who keeps fans updated with all the latest news, gossip and plans from the Walt Disney studio, took to Instagram live to answer people's questions.

On the subject of Ariana potentially joining the upcoming Hercules remake, they said: "I do think, as of today, if I was a betting man, do I think she's gonna' be looked at by the studio."

"I do. I really do."

This all began during lockdown when Ariana performed Megara's 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' as part of ABC's Disney Family Singalong over in the US and people were blown away with both how great she sounded and how much she looked like the real life version of the character.

Fans started pushing for their favourite singer to be cast in the role upon hearing Diney does have a live-action remake of the classic in the works, much like they have done with the likes of Aladdin and Lion King, which both had seriously star-studded casts.

Ariana Grande fans excited at prospect of her playing Megara. Picture: Twitter

I love hercules and am terrified about the live action version, however if ari is megara I will go see it haha — Stephie (@StephieB99) August 11, 2020

This isn't the first time a singer has been pushed by fans for the role in a Disney remake, with Harry Styles fans making a seriously good case for the 'Adore You' singer to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid.

Much to their delight, it emerged Haz was actually in talks with the studio for a while about making this dream a reality, but schedules clashed with his second tour (which was postponed due to Coronavirus) and it never came to be.

There's definitely still hope for Ari to join Hercules though, let's hope Disney put a good case forward, because we would LIKE to see it!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News