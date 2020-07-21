Ariana Grande And Big Sean’s Rumoured Collaboration: Are The Exes Dropping New Music?

21 July 2020, 16:59 | Updated: 21 July 2020, 17:02

Big Sean's manager sparked rumours that Ariana Grande will be releasing a new song with the star
Big Sean's manager sparked rumours that Ariana Grande will be releasing a new song with the star. Picture: PA/Twitter

Ariana Grande fans have been speculating about whether the songstress is dropping music with her ex-boyfriend Big Sean and here’s what we know.

Ariana Grande and her ex-boyfriend Big Sean have dropped a number of bangers together over the years and now fans think there might be a possibility of another.

After collaborating on songs like ‘Best Mistake’, ‘Right There’ and ‘Research’, it’s safe to say another joint track would be happily added to our playlists!

Ariana Grande Ex-Boyfriends From Big Sean & Mac Miller, To Pete Davidson Split

But are Ariana and Big Sean dropping music together? Here’s why fans think a new bop is coming…

Are Ariana Grande and Big Sean dropping a new song?

Neither of the stars has confirmed a new release, however, the 32-year-old rapper’s manager has dropped a hint on Twitter, which had people speculating.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the ‘Mercy’ rapper’s manager Zeno Jones recently liked a tweet, which mentioned possible new material with the ‘Stuck With U’ star.

The tweet read: “When is the big sean x Ariana collab coming, I’m tired of waiting [sic].”

Fans wasted no time in sharing their opinions on what they think about the potential new track, with some thinking it could be a bad idea for the former flames to work together again.

Ariana Grande and Big Sean have released three songs together already
Ariana Grande and Big Sean have released three songs together already. Picture: PA
Ariana Grande's fans were speculating about the rumoured track
Ariana Grande's fans were speculating about the rumoured track. Picture: Twitter
Some fans were here for the idea of another collaboration
Some fans were here for the idea of another collaboration. Picture: Twitter

One penned: "Won't the collaboration spark old feelings between the two? I mean they look absolutely great together. There's no denying that fact.”

“We need another hit from them,” added another.

"If we are getting another right there! I’m here for it,” said a third.

The pair dated in 2014, for eight months, with Ari even name-dropping Big Sean in her famous breakup song, 'Thank U, Next'.

