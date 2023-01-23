Anne Hathaway "Thrilled" As She Gives Fans Update On The Princess Diaries 3

Anne Hathaway has a message for fans
Anne Hathaway has a message for fans. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Anne Hathaway was "thrilled" to see the fan response to The Princess Diaries sequel and now she asking fans for patience for its release.

It turns out that Anne Hathaway is just as excited as the rest of us for The Princess Diaries 3!

The internet was sent into a tailspin last year when it was confirmed that the beloved 2001 rom-com would be getting a sequel, the 40-year-old actress has now gone on record saying "we feel the exact same".

Anne Hathaway Channels Her Iconic Devil Wears Prada Character During New York Fashion Week

Over 20 years later and The Princess Diaries franchise still has a loyal (and royal) legion of fans, with many urging for the third instalment of the series to hurry along!

Anne spoke with PEOPLE at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend and admitted that the wait is "probably very frustrating".

Anne Hathaway is asking fans for patience
Anne Hathaway is asking fans for patience. Picture: Getty

The third movie based on the iconic 2000s book series by Meg Cabot is reportedly in development and has not yet begun filming, meaning there is likely a long wait left.

On the red carpet, Anne said that it was "thrilling" to "see the level of excitement" for the follow-up to the rom-com, the last flick, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released way back in 2004

"It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things," the Ocean's Eight star said.

It's reported that Hathaway hasn't yet signed on to the movie but is publicly supporting the franchise, so we're all holding out hope that she'll make her long-awaited return as Mia Thermopolis!

The Princess Diaries is developing a third film
The Princess Diaries is developing a third film. Picture: Alamy
Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway publicly support the third film
Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway publicly support the third film. Picture: Alamy

Hollywood legend Julie Andrews has also publicly stated her support for the fan-favourite film series, however, she doesn't see herself returning as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, otherwise known as Mia's grandmother.

In December, the 87-year-old The Sound of Music actress told Access Hollywood: "I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible."

Either way, we can't wait to hear the words "Her Majesty Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Queen of Genovia" again, fingers crossed it won't be too long...

