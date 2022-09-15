Anne Hathaway Channels Her Iconic Devil Wears Prada Character During New York Fashion Week

Anne Hathaway recreating Andy Sachs' Devil Wears Prada look is the best thing you'll see today. Picture: Getty/20th Century Fox

By Hayley Habbouchi

Anne Hathaway recreating her character Andy Sachs' final scene outfit in The Devil Wears Prada is the hit of nostalgia we all needed!

Did Anne Hathaway just give us The Devil Wears Prada throwback we all needed?

Yep, the actress tapped into her iconic character Andy Sachs from the 2006 movie, giving us every feeling of nostalgia.

What made her Anne x Andy moment even more iconic is that it happened during New York Fashion Week - very TDWP of her.

Anne Hathaway recreated her Devil Wears Prada character's outfit. Picture: Getty

Anne Hathaway was dressed up as Andy Sachs AND was seated next to former Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, as they sat on the front row for the Michael Kors show at NYFW, and honestly, Miranda Priestly would be so proud.

The 39-year-old actress, arrived at NYFW sporting a full fringe and a ponytail in true Andy Sachs style, along with a pretty much identical outfit to the one Andy wore in the final scenes of the movie.

The actress wore a dark brown, long, leather jacket, complete with her crocodile embossed leather shorts and stilettos.

Anne Hathaway brought back Andy Sachs in 2022. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour and Serena Williams at New York Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starred in The Devil Wears Prada. Picture: Alamy

Anne’s recreated look from the classic film was best accessorised with her fashion week attendance, which of course, went hand-in-hand with her seat next to Anna Wintour.

Fans of the movie will know that Ms Wintour was also the inspiration behind the character of Andy’s manager Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep.

We can safely say the return of Andy Sachs is the moment we all needed to experience 16 years after The Devil Wears Prada dropped.

