A Princess Diaries Sequel Has Been Confirmed!

16 November 2022, 11:03

A Princess Diaries sequel has been confirmed
A Princess Diaries sequel has been confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Disney are working on a sequel to the iconic 00’s movies The Princess Diaries.

There’s finally some good news out in the world – The Princess Diaries, which starred Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, is getting a sequel.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Aadrita Mukerji is writing a script for the next instalment for Disney, which will continue Princess Mia’s story rather than a reboot.

Where Was Falling For Christmas Filmed? Location Of Lindsay Lohan’s New Movie Revealed

Hathaway doesn’t yet have a deal to return to the franchise but she’s publicly supported the idea of a third film for quite some time.

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews have publicly supported rumours of a Princess Diaries sequel for quite some time
Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews have publicly supported rumours of a Princess Diaries sequel for quite some time. Picture: Alamy
A Princess Diaries sequel is in the works at Disney
A Princess Diaries sequel is in the works at Disney. Picture: Alamy

Andrews has also stated her support for a new film.

The first Princess Diaries came out in 2001, telling the story of an American teenager who discovers she’s heir to the throne of Genovia.

Julie Andrews played her grandmother, the Queen, who taught her how to behave and conduct herself like a princess.

The duo returned for Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement in 2004, starring Chris Prine, in which Princess Mia had to find a suitable husband to share her throne with.

Julie Andrews & Anne Hathaway during The Princess Diaries Premiere After Party
Julie Andrews & Anne Hathaway during The Princess Diaries Premiere After Party. Picture: Getty

Just last month, Hathaway said she was ‘pulling’ for a part three of the films.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

Andrews also addressed a possible sequel back in June, telling ET: “I don’t know, [Anne Hathaway is] probably still okay for it, but I’m probably a little too old a granny for it. I don’t know.”

“It depends what the story is and if they can come up with something that would be wonderful. But if not, there will be other things.”

The women have maintained a strong bond since starring on the films together and fans are now hoping they’ll reunite on-screen.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Dami Hope said he finds it hard to be friends with Paige Thorne due to fan narratives

Love Island’s Dami Hope Says He ‘Can’t Be Friends’ With Paige Thorne Over Fan Backlash

Lizzo is the gift that keeps on giving

Lizzo Made Dreams Come True When She Sent A Fan Her Emmys Dress

There has been a Levi Davis sighting in Spain

Concerns For Missing X Factor Star Levi Davis Grow As He's 'Spotted Looking Lost'

Molly-Mae Hague got candid about her baby name choices

Molly-Mae Hague Teases Fans About Baby Girl’s Name After Revealing Baby Boy Choice

Get to know Molly-Mae Hague's parents

Who Are Molly-Mae Hague’s Parents? Meet Her Mum & Dad

Here are the most successful kings and queens of the jungle

I’m A Celebrity Rich List: The Show's Most Successful Winners

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star