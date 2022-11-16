A Princess Diaries Sequel Has Been Confirmed!

A Princess Diaries sequel has been confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Disney are working on a sequel to the iconic 00’s movies The Princess Diaries.

There’s finally some good news out in the world – The Princess Diaries, which starred Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, is getting a sequel.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Aadrita Mukerji is writing a script for the next instalment for Disney, which will continue Princess Mia’s story rather than a reboot.

Hathaway doesn’t yet have a deal to return to the franchise but she’s publicly supported the idea of a third film for quite some time.

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews have publicly supported rumours of a Princess Diaries sequel for quite some time. Picture: Alamy

A Princess Diaries sequel is in the works at Disney. Picture: Alamy

Andrews has also stated her support for a new film.

The first Princess Diaries came out in 2001, telling the story of an American teenager who discovers she’s heir to the throne of Genovia.

Julie Andrews played her grandmother, the Queen, who taught her how to behave and conduct herself like a princess.

The duo returned for Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement in 2004, starring Chris Prine, in which Princess Mia had to find a suitable husband to share her throne with.

Julie Andrews & Anne Hathaway during The Princess Diaries Premiere After Party. Picture: Getty

Just last month, Hathaway said she was ‘pulling’ for a part three of the films.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

Andrews also addressed a possible sequel back in June, telling ET: “I don’t know, [Anne Hathaway is] probably still okay for it, but I’m probably a little too old a granny for it. I don’t know.”

“It depends what the story is and if they can come up with something that would be wonderful. But if not, there will be other things.”

The women have maintained a strong bond since starring on the films together and fans are now hoping they’ll reunite on-screen.

