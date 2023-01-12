Amelia Dimoldenberg And Andrew Garfield’s Golden Globes Interaction Is Making The Internet Go Wild

12 January 2023, 12:16

The internet can't stop talking about Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg & Andrew Garfield
The internet can't stop talking about Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg & Andrew Garfield. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Andrew Garfield and Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg’s chat at the 2033 Golden Globes has everyone smiling from ear to ear.

Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg and actor Andrew Garfield have sent fans into meltdown for a second time following their recent chat at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Journalist and host Amelia, 28, took to the red carpet to interview a slew of celebs for the prestigious event and came across The Amazing Spider-Man actor, 39, as they embarked on an interaction that has had the internet talking since.

The pair met for the first time a few months ago on the red carpet at GQ’s Men Of The Year awards, where Amelia was interviewing stars across the evening, when Andrew told her: “I think you’re great.”

Amelia was shook to say the least, at the time, as she couldn’t believe the Hollywood star knew who she was - and they went on to have the most wholesome conversation afterwards.

Fans couldn't get over Amelia Dimoldenberg's latest interaction with Andrew Garfield
Fans couldn't get over Amelia Dimoldenberg's latest interaction with Andrew Garfield. Picture: Alamy

Now, just a few months later, their second interview has fans grinning from ear to ear as some have even started shipping them as a couple.

One person tweeted about the interaction: “They have fantastic chemistry,” whilst another added: “He’s sooo giddy when he sees her.”

“Their chemistry is UNMATCHED,” penned a third, whilst another joked she could change her name to “Amelia Garfield.”

Amelia Dimoldenberg's latest interview with Andrew Garfield sent fans into meltdown
Amelia Dimoldenberg's latest interview with Andrew Garfield sent fans into meltdown. Picture: Twitter
Fans are calling for Andrew Garfield to appear on the next Chicken Shop Date
Fans are calling for Andrew Garfield to appear on the next Chicken Shop Date. Picture: Alamy

In their interview, they even chatted about star signs as they couldn’t stop giggling throughout before dubbing each other ‘great’ as they wrapped things up.

Since their chat at the GQ event, fans have been calling for Andrew to be the next guest on Amelia’s popular Chicken Shop Date series, where she interviews an array of artists and celebs in a hilariously awkward manner, which has put the presenter on the map.

We’re patiently waiting for Mr. Garfield to head to the chicken shop next!

