Alabama Barker responds to Bhad Bhabie diss track claiming Tyga got her pregnant
30 January 2025, 12:53
Bhad Bhabie's diss track 'Over Cooked' makes multiple jabs at Alabama Barker.
Listen to this article
Alabama Barker has clapped back at Bhad Bhabie's new diss track which claims that Alabama is pregnant with Tyga's baby.
Fans of Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker and internet star Bhad Bhabie will already be well aware that the two social media personalities have beef. In December, Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama of trying to steal her boyfriend Le Vaughn on Instagram stories. Alabama then denied the allegations by commenting "ew" on a Shade Room post.
Fast forward to now and Bhad Bhabie has released a diss track called 'Over Cooked' in which she makes multiple wild claims about Alabama. Notably, she says that Alabama is expecting Tyga's child and now Alabama has responded.
Is Alabama pregnant with Tyga's baby?
Bhad Bhabie claims Alabama Barker was pregnant with Tyga's baby
In 'Over Cooked', Bhad Bhabie raps: B----, you want my life, you want the d--- I get / You wanna worship the ground I walk on 'cause you idolise me, b---. However, it's a line in the first verse that's broken the internet. Bhad Bhabie adds: Hatin'-ass hoe tried steal my baby daddy / F---in' on ... and ... got you pregnant.
Bhad Bhabie has since confirmed that the bleeped out names are Soulja Boy and Tyga on an Instagram live. Without the bleeps, the lyric reads: F---in' on Soulja and Tyga got you pregnant. Given Tyga's age and his connections to Alabama's family, people were scandalised by the lyric.
For reference, Tyga, who is 35, used to date Alabama's aunt Kylie Jenner. Meanwhile, Alabama is just 19 years old.
Over Cooked
Now, Alabama has shut down the claims on TikTok. In the comments under one of her videos, someone wrote: "Did u mess with Soulja or Tyga?" Replying, Alabama wrote: "Absolutely not."
In a separate TikTok comment, Alabama added: "Let's clear this up! I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end."
Tyga also appears to have addressed the claims by posting a TikTok clip of a confused 50 Cent with the blue cap emoji, that means a lie, as a caption.
Bhad Bhabie is yet to respond to Alabama. However, she did claim in her song that she was telling the truth: You can’t put your lawyers on me ’cause everything that I’m sayin’ is factual / Everything is the truth.
She added: You need daddy’s money to f--- with me / More like stepmommy’s money ’cause I got more money than your daddy little girl.
Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any further updates.
Read more about Capital Buzz news here:
- Alabama Barker claps back at people criticising her weight gain in viral TikTok video
- Halle Bailey slams DDG for bringing their son on Kai Cenat live without her consent
- Who is Ross Lynch dating? The Driver Era star shuts down false girlfriend rumours
- Billie Eilish says she wishes people didn’t know about her sexuality or dating life
- Olivia Rodrigo says men wanting to go to space is a "red flag"
WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other
Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time