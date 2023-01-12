Aitch Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Rumoured Girlfriend Lola Thompson

12 January 2023, 17:20

Aitch is rumoured to be dating Australian model Lola Thompson
Aitch is rumoured to be dating Australian model Lola Thompson. Picture: Getty/Lola Thompson/Instagram
Aitch has sparked dating rumours with model Lola Thompson.

Aitch appears to be off the market as rumours have been flying that he is now dating Australian model Lola Thompson.

The Manchester-born rapper, 23, is currently enjoying his time down under as he has embarked on the Australian leg of his tour, and Lola appears to be spending time with the ‘My G’ star.

The stunning model, who boasts 100K Instagram followers, has been sharing snaps from Bali, where Aitch currently is, fuelling rumours that they’re dating.

Aitch is rumoured to be dating Australian model Lola Thompson
Aitch is rumoured to be dating Australian model Lola Thompson. Picture: Alamy
Lola Thompson seemingly confirmed she's dating Aitch
Lola Thompson seemingly confirmed she's dating Aitch. Picture: Lola Thompson/Instagram

She appeared to confirm their romance after she posted a loved-up mirror selfie of them looking cosy in an elevator.

It is not known when Aitch and Lola’s rumoured relationship began, however, the rapper’s interest in her seems to have stemmed as far back as last summer as he was seen liking a series of her photos in recent months.

The ‘Buss Down’ rapper has even been commenting on recent stunning snaps of Lola with heart-eye emojis and dropping compliments, leading fans to believe they’re officially an item.

Lola Thompson has been spending time in Bali with Aitch
Lola Thompson has been spending time in Bali with Aitch. Picture: Lola Thompson/Instagram
Aitch fuelled rumours he's dating Lola Thompson
Aitch fuelled rumours he's dating Lola Thompson. Picture: Lola Thompson/Instagram
Lola Thompson spored Aitch's merch during a Manchester visit
Lola Thompson spored Aitch's merch during a Manchester visit. Picture: Lola Thompson/Instagram

Lola even visited Aitch’s hometown Manchester last year as she was spotted wearing his merch in a series of photos during her trip.

Aitch was last linked to Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg in March 2022, before the pair eventually revealed they’re just friends.

The ‘Strike A Pose’ rapper is yet to address his romance with Lola Thompson.

