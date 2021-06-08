After We Fell’s Carter Jenkins Teases Love Triangle With Hardin And Tessa In After 3

8 June 2021, 12:05

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans of After We Fell have been anticipating the upcoming movie and new cast member Carter Jenkins, who plays Robert, has shed some light on what we can expect.

After We Fell has us all impatiently scrolling for updates about what we can expect from the upcoming film starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

It’s been a while since we’ve had any big updates and now one of the newest additions to the cast, Carter Jenkins, has given us some much-needed content!

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

Carter, who will be playing the role of Tessa Young’s new love interest, Robert, took to After’s official Twitter account to give us an insight into what it’s been like working with his co-stars and what we can expect in the film.

In a video, Carter said: “Hey everyone, my name is Carter Jenkins and I’m playing Robert in After We Fell.”

After We Fell will see the love story unfold between Tessa and Hardin
After We Fell will see the love story unfold between Tessa and Hardin. Picture: Voltage Pictures
Carter Jenkins will play the role of Robert in After We Fell
Carter Jenkins will play the role of Robert in After We Fell. Picture: PA

He continued: “It’s been just overwhelmingly wonderful joining the After family, getting to know the amazing people and bonding out in Bulgaria.

“And feeling the passion from the fans who love these movies - and I get it, I know, I feel you.”

Going on to tease the storyline with his character and Tessa, as well as their love triangle with Hardin, he added: “Hessa? I know. But I need you to go with me for a second, I need you to try something and just see how it fits.

“Ressa? It’s a lot, I’m going to give you a minute to process, no rush.”

Fans were quick to comment on the new shipping of Tessa and Robert’s names, and there was a lot of mixed feelings.

One person tweeted: “I love you but no carter hessa is the only way [sic].”

“He was doing well until the “ressa” part,” added another, and I think it’s safe to say Hessa fans have made their mind up!

