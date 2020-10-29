QUIZ: Only Devoted After We Collided Fans Will Get 100% On This Movie Quiz

After We Collided is the second movie in the After franchise. Picture: Voltage Pictures

After We Collided is finally available to watch in cinemas and online – but have you been paying attention?

After We Collided has hit a number of video-on-demand sites already, and is still being shown in some cinemas but if you're a true fan you would have watched it at least five times already.

The second instalment in the After movies, the follow up sees Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa (Josephine Langford) reconnecting after the first film ended on a cliffhanger.

When Does After We Fell Come Out? All The Details So Far

Hell breaks loose when Tessa's mum finds out she's back with her bad boy boyfriend but of course their reunion isn't smooth sailing and the film is filled with physical fights, breakups, and a lot of sex.

But were you paying attention the entire time? Test your level of After fandom here...

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest After News!