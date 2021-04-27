Adele Parties With Daniel Kaluuya And Fellow Stars At Oscar Winner’s Afterparty

Adele was seen for the first time in months on Sunday, partying with Daniel Kaluuya at his Oscars after party.

Adele has been living a life under the radar in LA but after months of the ‘Hello’ songstress not being pictured out and about she joined a string of stars at an Oscars after party hosted by Daniel Kaluuya.

The 32-year-old joined a host of stars to celebrate the actor’s win for Best Supporting Actor in Judas and the Black Messiah.

She was seen enjoying cocktails and dancing in a video posted by the bartender working on the night as she partied into the early hours at the private gathering.

Adele was the life of the party at the post-Oscars bash. Picture: Curly Bartender/Instagram

The ‘Someone Like You’ hitmaker also posed for a selfie with actress Amber Chardae Robinson, looking gorgeous with a full face of makeup and rocking a lime green coat with feathered sleeves by LaPointe.

Adele proved she was the life of the party, announcing to the group: “I’m the DJ, here we go!” before putting on ‘I’m Real’ by Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule.

The bartender captioned the video of the singer: “For all the Adele fans that have been so nice here’s a little clip of when we went from the Oscar’s after party to the After after party.

“Adele loved our Moscow Mules & we loved the dance party. Thanks for having us cater to you!”

Adele said yes I’m going to a party but I’m socially distancing in it 😂 looking tf good pic.twitter.com/ybTZnz6m7o — Ellie (@DayTitsDreamers) April 26, 2021

Adele posed for a picture with Amber Chardae. Picture: Amber Chardae/Instagram

Adele is believed to be releasing new music in 2021. Picture: Getty

She was also captured singing Shai’s ‘If I Ever Fall in Love’ with her gal pals at the bash.

Adele is believed to be releasing a new album this year after working on new music following her split from husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

Their divorce was finalised at the start of this year.

