Adele Looks A Vision On The BRITs Red Carpet

8 February 2022, 19:37 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 19:39

Adele wowed on the BRITs 2022 red carpet
Adele wowed on the BRITs 2022 red carpet. Picture: Getty
Adele arrived at the Brit Awards 2022 red carpet looking in the dreamiest dress! Here's the breakdown of her incredible look...

Adele arrived on the BRITs red carpet looking an absolute vision!

The pop sensation turned all the heads as she stepped out and arrived at the award show dressed to the absolute nines.

Why Did Adele Cancel Her Las Vegas Residency?

The 33-year-old donned a sleek velvet dress that absolutely oozed sophistication.

The elegant number sported a cascading tulle train, with the material also accenting the collar with metallic polka dots – what a look!

Adele was dressed to the nines for the big music night
Adele was dressed to the nines for the big music night. Picture: Getty

The long-sleeved ensemble was effortlessly glam, with a classy slicked back do completing the polished look.

Eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice a certain dazzling ring on Adele's left hand, speaking rumours that she could be engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul.

The sparkling rock was hard to miss as it was the only piece of jewellery the 'Easy On Me' songstress wore, it didn't hurt that the ring was quite the big accessory!

Adele stunned on the BRITs red carpet wearing a massive diamond ring
Adele stunned on the BRITs red carpet wearing a massive diamond ring. Picture: Getty
Adele donned sleek make-up to complete the look
Adele donned sleek make-up to complete the look. Picture: Getty

Adele is up for Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop/R&B Act – talk about a big night!

The '30' songstress is also taking the stage tonight, with fans theorising that she may perform her newest single 'Oh My God'.

How many trophies do you think the icon will be walking home with tonight?

