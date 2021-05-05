Adele Looks Radiant As She Celebrates Turning 33 With Rare Birthday Pictures

Adele shared some rare snaps on her 33rd birthday. Picture: @adele/Instagram

Adele looks happier than ever as she celebrated her 33rd birthday.

Adele has given fans a rare set of snaps as she celebrates turning 33 years old.

Looking radiant af, the ‘Hello’ songstress took to Instagram to give us some much-needed content.

Billie Eilish’s Tattoo Guide Including 'Secret' Hip Inking

The birthday girl captioned the series of pictures: “Thirty Free,” as she looked happier than ever.

One photo showed the ‘Someone Like You’ star makeup-free as she smiled and showed off her Saturn tattoo just below her elbow.

Adele celebrated turning 33 years old. Picture: @adele/Instagram

Another throwback snap showed Adele swimming in the ocean, beaming with her arms up.

Her post was topped off by a candid shot of the songstress dancing in a stunning dress, marking her 33rd chapter.

The singer’s birthday post reached over a million likes in just twenty minutes, so I think it’s fair to say we all missed her gracing our Instagram feeds!

Fans and fellow stars rushed to comment on the post, wishing her a ‘Happy Birthday’, including Ella Henderson and Millie Bobby Brown.

Adele was spotted at Daniel Kaluuya's Oscars after-party in LA. Picture: Amber Chardae/Instagram

Adele celebrating her 32nd birthday last year. Picture: @adele/Instagram

Although she’s been keeping a low profile lately, Adele was spotted for the first time in months last week after joining an array of stars at Daniel Kaluuya’s Oscars after-party.

She was amongst the stars who turned up to celebrate the actor’s win for Best Supporting Actor in Judas and the Black Messiah.

We have definitely missed seeing what she gets up to - more content please, Adele?! (And Happy Birthday, of course!)

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital