Aaron Taylor-Johnson Kids: How Many Children Does He Share With Wife Sam?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and wife Sam share two children together. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and wife Sam share two children together, but what are their names and ages?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his director wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, previously Taylor-Wood, married in 2012 four years after first meeting and two years after the birth of their first child.

Fast forward to 2021 and the Hollywood couple are a family of four with two daughters approaching senior school age.

Who are Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s children, and how old are they? Here's what we know...

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam married in 2012. Picture: Getty

Wylda Rae Johnson

Wylda Rae is Aaron and Sam’s oldest daughter, she was born in July 2010 making her 10 years old at the time of writing.

The couple welcomed their first child two years after meeting and one year after getting engaged.

They married in 2012 when Aaron was 22 and Sam was 44.

Sam Taylor-Johnson with her daughters from her first marriage. Picture: Getty

Romy Hero Johnson

Romy is Aaron and Sam’s second daughter; she was born in January 2012 making her nine years old.

Aaron and Sam married a few months later in June.

Sam also has two daughters Angelica, now 24, and Jessie, 15, from her previous marriage to Jay Jopling.

