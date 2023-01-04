Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson Be The Next James Bond?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next agent 007. Picture: Alamy

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is widely thought to be taking on the role of James Bond next, here's everything we know so far...

Everybody wants to know who will be filling James Bond's shoes next, and currently, all eyes are on Aaron Taylor-Johnson!

The rumour mill has been thrown into overdrive since reports began emerging at the end of last year stating that the 32-year-old actor could be the next 007.

Daniel Craig's run as the iconic secret agent is nearing its end, meaning the buzz surrounding Bond's next era is at a fever pitch.

It's reported that Aaron wowed producers during a screen test last year, in December headlines whirred stating that they were majorly 'impressed'.

The tabloids were told by a source: "Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films".

Aaron has made quite a name for himself in the action world in recent years, with projects such as the Kick-Ass franchise, the Avengers franchise, Tenet, The King's Men, and most recently Bullet Train. Now, those are some seriously impressive credits!

However, many long-time fans remember the actor as teen heartthrob Robbie in the 2008 British rom-com, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging – how time flies!

Other big names speculated to be in the running are; Man of Steel's Henry Cavill, Bridgerton's Regé Jean-Page and Venom's Tom Hardy, among several more. Everyone in Hollywood is thought to be after the once-in-a-lifetime role!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson made waves with films like 202's 'Bullet Train'. Picture: Alamy

Daniel Craig is passing on the Bond baton. Picture: Alamy

Idris Elba has famously been mentioned time and time again in the Bond discussion and is a fan-favourite to take over from Daniel Craig.

Craig, 54, saw out his time as the fictional secret agent in 2021, with his fifth appearance in the franchise No Time To Die, producers allegedly began holding secret auditions the following year.

Who do you think will be the next James Bond?

