Why Did Regé-Jean Page Leave Bridgerton?

18 July 2022, 13:02

Regé-Jean Page quit Bridgerton after series one. Picture: Alamy / Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning as The Duke in Bridgerton anytime soon, amid rumours his character’s even being re-cast for season 3.

Regé-Jean Page had the whole world crushing on him when he starred in Bridgerton as Simon Basset, aka The Duke, on the Netflix series.

However, he didn’t return for season two and he won’t be returning for series three despite The Duke of Hastings marrying Daphne Bridgerton [Phoebe Dynevor], who still remains an important character on the series.

There are now rumours circulating that the character of Simon will be re-cast for future seasons, which Regé has given his blessing for.

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And More

It’s hard to imagine who could fill such an iconic role – may we remind you of the spoon scene – but viewers want to know why Regé-Jean left Bridgerton in the first place.

The Duke made Regé-Jean Page a household name. Picture: Netflix

Why did Regé-Jean Page leave Bridgerton?

Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton after season one of the show cemented him as a household name. Regé explained himself that he quit because it felt ‘like a limited series’ to him, however rumours have since emerged that he left because he didn’t like what was planned for his character in future.

He said after his exit was announced: “It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end—give us a year. It felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

Earlier this year, it was reported Regé was in fact offered to return, but it was claimed he wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character for season two.

In an interview with Variety, creator Shonda Rhimes confirmed the star was invited back: “He’s an enormous star now. As I like to say, the idea that we would write Regé to stand around in the background doesn’t make any sense at all to me. 'What would he do?’ is what I like to say.”

The Duke is not a central Bridgerton character beyond series one. Picture: Netflix
Regé-Jean Page stars in The Gray Man. Picture: Getty

In season two, The Duke and Daphne welcomed their first baby, but only Daphne and the child are seen, with her husband absent for the entire series.

Season two also followed Anthony Bridgerton’s love story with Kate Sharma, meaning Daphne became less of a central role alongside her brother.

Meanwhile, Regé has gone on to become a huge star, most recently starring in The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

