Backstreet Boys Pay Tribute To Nick Carter’s Brother Aaron Carter On Stage After He Dies Aged 34

By Capital FM

Nick Carter is mourning the passing of his younger brother and 90s pop star Aaron Carter.

The Backstreet Boys shared an emotional tribute to band member Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron Carter after the former pop superstar died at the age of 34.

TMZ reported on November 5th that Aaron had been found dead at his home in California, and as of now, there has been no official confirmation of his cause of death.

Aaron’s representatives told PA: “Right now it's a really bad time, we're trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was. We're just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family."

Tributes have been pouring in to honour the late star, including his older brother and fellow pop star Nick and his bandmates, who shared some heartfelt words during a concert on November 6 at The O2 in London.

Aaron Carter died aged 34. Picture: Alamy

Aaron Carter rose to fame in the 90s. Picture: Alamy

As seen in videos shared on social media, the group paused a moment of their show to pay tribute to the former child star before they performed their latest single ‘No Place’, which band member Kevin Richardson explained "is very special to us because that song is about family."

He continued in an emotional speech: “Everybody in here, we all grew up together," the singer told everyone in The O2 as Nick stood beside him in tears.

"We've been through highs and lows and ups and downs—we thank you for being with the Backstreet family for 29 years, for all the love. Tonight we've got a little bit of heavy hearts. Because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognise him."

Band member Howie Dorough then dedicated their next song to Aaron, who he referred to as the band’s "little brother", while the rest of the group members hugged Nick on stage.

Images of a younger Nick and Aaron appeared on the screen as they performed the touching song.

The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter on stage. Picture: Getty

Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you baby brother. pic.twitter.com/jqo9T0DnnQ — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) November 6, 2022

Nick Carter shared a touching tribute after his younger brother Aaron sadly died. Picture: Alamy

Nick shared a heartfelt post on the same day, sharing a series of pictures from their childhood as he penned: “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you baby brother,” he added.

Other stars have shared touching tributes to honour Aaron, including his twin sister Angel, as well as Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff, who dated Aaron throughout their teenage years.

‘I Want Candy’ singer Aaron rose to fame in 1997 and became one of the biggest child superstars around where he even went on to open on tour for the Backstreet Boys as well as Britney Spears before going on his first tour in 2000 and appearing in hit series such as Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

