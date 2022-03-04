Exclusive

Everything 5 Seconds Of Summer Said About New Music & Touring On Instagram Live

4 March 2022, 16:39

5SOS sat down with Capital on the 'Gram...
5SOS sat down with Capital on the 'Gram... Picture: 5SOS/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The 5SOS boys went live on Instagram with Capital on Thursday and they spilt a lot of tea about their next era – here are some of the highlights!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Thursday (March 3), the 5 Seconds of Summer boys chatted about all things 'Complete Mess' and touring with Marvin Humes on Instagram live!

The boy band answered a bunch of fan-submitted questions and had a whale of a time as they celebrated the release of their latest bop.

Are Luke Hemmings And Sierra Deaton Married?

'Complete Mess' is the lead single from the group's fifth studio album which is rumoured to be coming later this year!

So here's what Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford had to say...

The 5SOS boys spoke from the studio in LA
The 5SOS boys spoke from the studio in LA. Picture: 5SOS/Instagram

The 5SOS lads were speaking to Marvin from a studio in Los Angeles, soon the questions unfolded and the fans got their long-awaited fix from the Aussie boy band.

5SOS are 'stoked' to have new music out in the world again

Their hot new tune dropped on Wednesday night (March 2), and fans have been listening to it on repeat! Marvin asked the pop band how it felt to be releasing bops again.

"How excited are you to have new music out in the world," Marvin asked?

Luke gushed over the response to the track, saying: "Very excited, it's been a long time coming and it feels amazing to have something that's just the band written and produced!'

"I mean, honestly, we're just really stoked to have the song out there and people are enjoying it which is even better," the lead singer said.

5 Seconds of Summer just released 'Complete Mess'
5 Seconds of Summer just released 'Complete Mess'. Picture: Getty
The boy band are gearing up to their fifth record
The boy band are gearing up to their fifth record. Picture: 5SOS/Instagram

The next album from 5SOS is fully written and produced by the four boys

The fifth record is in the works after a long wait from fans. What makes it even more special is that this is the first project from the Australian band that's fully written and produced by Luke, Calum, Ashton and Michael!

Luke called the milestone "huge" before gushing over Michaels's studio skills, he pointed the camera to his bandmate and said "this guy right here produced it".

They dished on how the hotly-anticipated album is shaping up, lead guitarist Michael said: "It's been the best process ever, we've made so much new music.

The Australian boy band have been together for over a decade
The Australian boy band have been together for over a decade. Picture: 5SOS/Instagram

"We probably would've made forty, fifty songs for this next album – and yeah – it's been such an incredible process," he told Marvin.

He revealed that the four of them have been figuring out a new sound and have had the freedom to experiment with more unconventional methods – we can't wait to hear!

5SOS said they wanted to "push our own little lane' in relation to the genre-subversive music they put out.

5 Seconds of Summer are coming to the UK
5 Seconds of Summer are coming to the UK. Picture: 5SOS/Instagram

The No Shame Tour is coming to the UK and Ireland (soon)

The boys are soon headed to the UK!

Drummer Ashton revealed that it has been "too long" since the band last stepped foot in the UK.

He said: "We're very excited to come back, I think the UK is definitely one of our most exciting audiences on earth" – high praise.

The UK leg of the tour will begin on April 3, so not long at all.

Luke revealed that the new tour is their biggest production to date, he even let slip that the set-list is going to be full with both old and new songs - what a treat!

You can watch the full interview over on Capital's Instagram page here.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Winning Weekend: Win tickets to Capital Weekender Live

This Winning Weekend Win Tickets To Capital Weekender Live From Virgin Voyages

Radio

Joe Jonas explained his awkward encounter with neighbours during NYE

WATCH: Joe Jonas Recalls Awkward Clash With Neighbours After New Year’s Eve Party In London
Tom Parker is set to join The Wanted's tour following his treatment

Tom Parker Pulls Out Of The Wanted's First Tour Dates Due To Brain Tumour Treatment

Fans flocked to the comments...

Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Editing Herself & Kris Jenner In Unrecognisable Instagram Snap

Camila Cabello is releasing a new album in 2021

Camila Cabello Album Updates, New Music & All The Details

Harry Styles fans can now purchase the Tom Daley patchwork cardigans inspired by the One Direction star

Tom Daley Is Now Selling His Harry Styles-Inspired Cardigans - Here’s How To Buy

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star