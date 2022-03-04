Exclusive

Everything 5 Seconds Of Summer Said About New Music & Touring On Instagram Live

5SOS sat down with Capital on the 'Gram... Picture: 5SOS/Instagram

By Capital FM

The 5SOS boys went live on Instagram with Capital on Thursday and they spilt a lot of tea about their next era – here are some of the highlights!

On Thursday (March 3), the 5 Seconds of Summer boys chatted about all things 'Complete Mess' and touring with Marvin Humes on Instagram live!

The boy band answered a bunch of fan-submitted questions and had a whale of a time as they celebrated the release of their latest bop.

'Complete Mess' is the lead single from the group's fifth studio album which is rumoured to be coming later this year!

So here's what Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford had to say...

The 5SOS boys spoke from the studio in LA. Picture: 5SOS/Instagram

The 5SOS lads were speaking to Marvin from a studio in Los Angeles, soon the questions unfolded and the fans got their long-awaited fix from the Aussie boy band.

5SOS are 'stoked' to have new music out in the world again

Their hot new tune dropped on Wednesday night (March 2), and fans have been listening to it on repeat! Marvin asked the pop band how it felt to be releasing bops again.

"How excited are you to have new music out in the world," Marvin asked?

Luke gushed over the response to the track, saying: "Very excited, it's been a long time coming and it feels amazing to have something that's just the band written and produced!'

"I mean, honestly, we're just really stoked to have the song out there and people are enjoying it which is even better," the lead singer said.

5 Seconds of Summer just released 'Complete Mess'. Picture: Getty

The boy band are gearing up to their fifth record. Picture: 5SOS/Instagram

The next album from 5SOS is fully written and produced by the four boys

The fifth record is in the works after a long wait from fans. What makes it even more special is that this is the first project from the Australian band that's fully written and produced by Luke, Calum, Ashton and Michael!

Luke called the milestone "huge" before gushing over Michaels's studio skills, he pointed the camera to his bandmate and said "this guy right here produced it".

They dished on how the hotly-anticipated album is shaping up, lead guitarist Michael said: "It's been the best process ever, we've made so much new music.

The Australian boy band have been together for over a decade. Picture: 5SOS/Instagram

"We probably would've made forty, fifty songs for this next album – and yeah – it's been such an incredible process," he told Marvin.

He revealed that the four of them have been figuring out a new sound and have had the freedom to experiment with more unconventional methods – we can't wait to hear!

5SOS said they wanted to "push our own little lane' in relation to the genre-subversive music they put out.

5 Seconds of Summer are coming to the UK. Picture: 5SOS/Instagram

The No Shame Tour is coming to the UK and Ireland (soon)

The boys are soon headed to the UK!

Drummer Ashton revealed that it has been "too long" since the band last stepped foot in the UK.

He said: "We're very excited to come back, I think the UK is definitely one of our most exciting audiences on earth" – high praise.

The UK leg of the tour will begin on April 3, so not long at all.

Luke revealed that the new tour is their biggest production to date, he even let slip that the set-list is going to be full with both old and new songs - what a treat!

