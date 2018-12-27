10 Albums We Can’t Wait For In 2019 - Confirmed And Rumoured

Albums to look forward to in 2019. Picture: Getty

Some have been confirmed, some have been hinted but we’re excited nonetheless.

In 2018 we saw some huge comebacks, big releases, and major collaborations. We expect loads of new albums in 2019 and luckily we've got them all in one list for you right here...

1. Ariana Grande

Thank U, Next. Picture: YouTube

From the release of her album Sweetener to Thank U, Next, she has bossed 2018. The singer has teased AG5 throughout the year including potential track listings and a Sweetener World Tour in 2019.

Thank U, Next will be supposedly released on January 25, 2019. Picture: Google

An updated Google search says fans can expect the new album 'Thank U, Next' on January 25, 2019.

2. Miley Cyrus

Earlier this month (Dec 6) promised new music in 2019 and later confirmed she has reunited with her old producer for MC7. The singer revealed that her 2019 album will be comprised of pop, rock, and hip-hop songs.

CONFIRMED: Miley Cyrus’ new album will be hip hop vibes with Mike Will Made it, Modern/classic and rock music with Mark Ronson & Pop/Pop-alternative from Andrew Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/7sQy1fTnz9 — Miley Cyrus Charts 💔 (@CyrusOnChart) December 11, 2018

“We've got songs with Mike WiLL that lean more toward hip-hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative. I just have kind of everything,” she confirms.

3. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s second album has been in the works for months after confirming she’ll be bringing out another album full of pop tracks "you can dance to". Although there is no official release date yet, things seem to be shaping up nicely according to Dua.

i’m really excited for all this new music. there’s still time but it’s shaping up nicely. I think I have my album title. — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 3, 2018

4. Zara Larsson

Zara hasn't given too much away yet about her next album but has confirmed ZL2 is a feminist anthem with no features (yet).

5. Sigrid

Sigrid announced on social media the release of her debut solo album, ‘Sucker Punch’ will be released on March 1st, 2019.

so i have some news. my debut album Sucker Punch is coming out March 1st next year! the mini version of me by the piano growing up would be so incredibly proud. YES YES YES. can't wait for you to hear it! you can pre-order now https://t.co/VFPzLHrlc5 pic.twitter.com/TLg6d1N2Ej — sigrid (@thisissigrid) December 7, 2018

The 22-year-old star revealed, "I've been working with so many talented artists and producers and I am so excited for you guys to hear this"

6. Rudimental

Rudimental have announced that their new album 'Toast To Our Differences' will be released on January 25, 2019. The tracklist features the likes of Jess Glynne, Major Lazer, Anne Marie, Stefflon Don, and Rita Ora. They have confirmed all 16 songs on the album has a feature, some with multiple artists.

7. Stormzy

While Stormzy is keeping details of his next album under wraps, his producer Fraser T. Smith has said not to expect another ‘Gang Signs & Prayers’ referring to the rappers hit debut album.

8. Rihanna

R9 is supposedly coming in 2019. After a three year hiatus from music, the wait for an ANTI follow-up may be coming to an end.

In response to a fan asking “But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?” to which she replied, “2019”.

🚨 #R9 alert: Rihanna confirmed on Instagram that her new album is dropping in 2019 🚨 pic.twitter.com/oSPfEqbhA9 — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) December 22, 2018

9. Louis Tomlinson

It seems like we've been waiting forever... but the word is 2019 is the year. Although the album still remains untitled, Louis is ‘confident’ that is coming very soon. We hope so too!

Secretly excited to get into the new year so I can get new music out ASAP! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) December 24, 2018

10. Selena Gomez

Fans have been waiting for Selena Gomez’s next album that has been in the works for the last two years. However, the singer recently confirmed the album is “all done”.

Selena has been keeping it lowkey for the last few months so we guess an early 2019 release.

