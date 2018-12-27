10 Albums We Can’t Wait For In 2019 - Confirmed And Rumoured

Some have been confirmed, some have been hinted but we’re excited nonetheless.

In 2018 we saw some huge comebacks, big releases, and major collaborations. We expect loads of new albums in 2019 and luckily we've got them all in one list for you right here...

1. Ariana Grande

Thank U, Next
Thank U, Next. Picture: YouTube

From the release of her album Sweetener to Thank U, Next, she has bossed 2018. The singer has teased AG5 throughout the year including potential track listings and a Sweetener World Tour in 2019.

Thank U, Next will be supposedly released on January 25, 2019.
Thank U, Next will be supposedly released on January 25, 2019. Picture: Google

An updated Google search says fans can expect the new album 'Thank U, Next' on January 25, 2019.

2. Miley Cyrus

Earlier this month (Dec 6) promised new music in 2019 and later confirmed she has reunited with her old producer for MC7. The singer revealed that her 2019 album will be comprised of pop, rock, and hip-hop songs.

“We've got songs with Mike WiLL that lean more toward hip-hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative. I just have kind of everything,” she confirms.

3. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s second album has been in the works for months after confirming she’ll be bringing out another album full of pop tracks "you can dance to". Although there is no official release date yet, things seem to be shaping up nicely according to Dua.

4. Zara Larsson

Zara hasn't given too much away yet about her next album but has confirmed ZL2 is a feminist anthem with no features (yet).

5. Sigrid

Sigrid announced on social media the release of her debut solo album, ‘Sucker Punch’ will be released on March 1st, 2019.

The 22-year-old star revealed, "I've been working with so many talented artists and producers and I am so excited for you guys to hear this"

6. Rudimental

Rudimental have announced that their new album 'Toast To Our Differences' will be released on January 25, 2019. The tracklist features the likes of Jess Glynne, Major Lazer, Anne Marie, Stefflon Don, and Rita Ora. They have confirmed all 16 songs on the album has a feature, some with multiple artists.

7. Stormzy

While Stormzy is keeping details of his next album under wraps, his producer Fraser T. Smith has said not to expect another ‘Gang Signs & Prayers’ referring to the rappers hit debut album.

8. Rihanna

R9 is supposedly coming in 2019. After a three year hiatus from music, the wait for an ANTI follow-up may be coming to an end.

In response to a fan asking “But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?” to which she replied, “2019”.

9. Louis Tomlinson

It seems like we've been waiting forever... but the word is 2019 is the year. Although the album still remains untitled, Louis is ‘confident’ that is coming very soon. We hope so too!

10. Selena Gomez

Fans have been waiting for Selena Gomez’s next album that has been in the works for the last two years. However, the singer recently confirmed the album is “all done”.

Selena has been keeping it lowkey for the last few months so we guess an early 2019 release.

