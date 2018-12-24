24 Films You Need To Watch In 2019: What's Being Released In 2019?

Avengers: Endgame. The LEGO Movie 2. Joker. 2019 is set to drop some absolute corkers of movies, and these are the ones you need to be aware of.

This year was a pretty solid one when it came to movies, but 2019 is set to trump it with 24 of the biggest movies you need to check out.

And luckily for you, we've got them all in one handy list for you right here...

What Men Want Chances are, you watched Mel Gibson in What Women Want when you were way too young to actually understand it. (Us too.) Well, luckily for us, Taraji P. Henson is teaming up with Tracy Morgan for a gender-swapped version of the comedy. And now we'll finally be able to comprehend the jokes.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part If you told us you weren't excited for a movie starring Chris Pratt involving LEGO and Batman, you'd be lying. Set five years after the original The LEGO Movie, this sequel looks to be... Awesome. Pun. Intended.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Who doesn't love Game of Thrones? It features Kit Harington and fire-breathing dragons. Now, look at the third and final instalment in the How To Train Your Dragon franchise. Not only does it feature Kit Harington and fire-breathing dragons, but it's also hella adorable.

Captain Marvel Ever since April 2018, there's been a superhero-shaped hole in our hearts, which still hurts, frankly. Thanks a lot, Thanos. You ruined movies for us all! Well, Marvel's first female-led solo movie, Captain Marvel, should hopefully kick some serious ass with the Avengers after this expected smash.

Us Is it finally safe to sleep with the lights off, after watching Get Out? Possibly. At least Jordan Peele isn't directing another terrifying thriller, and... Oh wait. He is. While no plot points have been revealed, it boasts an incredible cast, including Lupita Nyong’o, and Black Panther's Winston Duke. Prepare to get freaked out all over again. Watch yourself. pic.twitter.com/6Wg859TK0r — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) December 13, 2018

Dumbo Dumbo is the first of three Disney movies set to get a live-action remake in 2019, which officially makes this year the greatest year in history. Directed by Tim Burton, you can expect the very weird and whimsical in this movie. Brace yourself for how trippy those pink elephants are going to be.

Avengers: Endgame Well, we know as much about Avengers: Endgame as you do. *shrugs*. The trailer has teased Ant-Man and Hawkeye joining the party, while Iron Man is lost in space. All we hope is that Thanos finally gets a taste of his own medicine. (If we say it, it'll happen, right?)

POKÉMON Detective Pikachu 2019's an odd one, isn't it? It's the year we get a live-action POKÉMON movie which features Ryan Deadpool Reynolds starring as a talking Pikachu. Rumour has it, Rita Ora is also set to appear alongside a fluffy, yellow Ryan. We have to see POKÉMON Detective Pikachu just to see what the eff is going on.

Rocketman First, Taron Egerton sang 'I'm Still Standing' in Sing. Then he starred alongside Elton John in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Now, he's starring as the pop sensation. If Taron's exceptional fangirling levels don't make you wanna see this, his vocals will.

Aladdin Nothing could ever replace the magnificent Robin Williams as the Genie, but Will Smith is gonna give it a bloody good go, starring as the wish-maker in yet another Disney live-action remake. And can we talk about how peng Jafar is in this one?!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Poor ol' Millie Bobby Brown. She's only just escaped Demogorgons in Stranger Things... Now, she's going toe-to-toe with Godzilla. Oh, and three other gargantuan monsters. This should be interesting.

Dark Phoenix There have been more X-Men films than X-Men themselves, but fans are rejoicing at the choice of storyline with Dark Phoenix. Focussing around Jean Grey, played by Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix will also star James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence.

Men In Black International Where were you when you saw Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson first work together on Thor: Ragnarok? It was a monumental day, wasn't it? The pair are joining up again in the fourth Men In Black movie, which - while it doesn't feature Will Smith - does feature Chris Hemsworth finally being unable to throw a hammer.

Toy Story 4 We were genuinely concerned that we would dehydrate after watching Toy Story 3. First Buzz and Woody were nearly incinerated, and then they had to say bye to Andy?! Well, prepare for those feels all over again, as Disney-Pixar announced another sequel, including a - quite frankly terrifying - spork who's come to life. We're not even safe to eat with cutlery any more, in case it talks.

Spider-Man: Far From Home SPOILER ALERT: It turns out that Spider-Man didn't actually die after Avengers: Infinity War, because he's about to star in yet another film. But that doesn't mean we're not hella excited for it - this sequel is set to see Tom Holland go against Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. We'll just wait for Tom to drop some more mad spoilers.

The Lion King Who's ready to see that happen to Mufasa all over again, but this time, it'll be... IN HD! Hooray for our tragic childhoods. Can we talk about the fact that we're pretty much going to get a collaboration between Childish Gambino and Beyoncé from this movie?!

It: Chapter Two What's scarier than a killer clown haunting kids? A killer clown who haunts anybody and everybody. And that's exactly what happens in the second half of Stephen King's It franchise, which sees Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and James McAvoy 30-years after the original movie. Passing of the red balloon...@ITMovieOfficial 📸 shaunwatson pic.twitter.com/9fAJRHr5a5 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 18, 2018

Joker Let's just pretend Suicide Squad never happened, and go straight to Joaquin Phoenix's interpretation of Joker, shall we? And just when you thought it couldn't get any cooler or slick, Robert De Niro is also rumoured to appear in the picture. View this post on Instagram Camera test (w/ sound). Joker. A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Sep 21, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

Kingsman 3 What's better than two Kingsman movies? How about a third? It's presumed that Taron Egerton and Colin Firth are both set to reprise their roles, as director Matthew Vaughn has said that this episode should conclude their relationship.

Sonic the Hedgehog Jim Carrey is set to star in a live-action adaptation of a blue hedgehog who's very fast. Yep. You read that right. Let's just hope that the full-length film isn't as creepy as the poster... This shouldn’t get any attention on the internet, right? #RespectTheLegs #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/Gqz9wSvYhD — Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 18, 2018

Frozen 2 Even though Elsa constantly told us to let it go, we can't. The original cast and directors are set to return to give another dose of Frozen-ness. Let's just hope they don't make a song anywhere near as catchy as 'Let It Go' - we've only just got that out of our heads!

Jumaji 2 Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are all attached to reprise their roles in the sequel to the sequel of Robin Williams' original Jumanji. Little is known about the movie, but we have a sneaky suspicion it'll have something to do with... A jungle.