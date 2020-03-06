This Week's Best New Music, Including Demi Lovato, Katy Perry & Aitch

6 March 2020, 07:13 | Updated: 6 March 2020, 07:15

Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and Aitch released new music. Picture: iTunes

Katy Perry made the announcement of a lifetime in her brand new song, while Aitch teamed up with his mate, AJ Tracey, to bring yet another banger.

While March may be the home to the likes of St Patrick's Day and Mother's Day, none of them compare to the excitement we get every day we're graced by brand new music.

Friday, 6 March 2020

  1. 'I Love Me' - Demi Lovato

    'I Love Me' - Demi Lovato. Picture: iTunes

    Demi Lovato has released the second single from her upcoming as-of-yet untitled album, after debuting her first single 'Anyone' at this year's GRAMMY Awards.

    Anne-Marie - who wrote the song - spoke to Will Manning on The Global Awards' blue carpet to say "[Demi] sounds so amazing on it and I am so excited for her to comeback with a very powerful message in a song."

  2. 'Never Worn White' - Katy Perry

    'Never Worn White' - Katy Perry. Picture: iTunes

    Katy Perry wowed the world when she released the music video for 'Never Worn White', which showed her announce her pregnancy to her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

    In the video, the 'Roar' singer could be seen in a long gown, cradling her belly, and mimicking Beyoncé's iconic baby announcement, seeing her in an outfit made of colourful flowers.

  3. 'Invisible Things' - Lauv

    'Invisible Things' - Lauv. Picture: iTunes

    Lauv has been releasing banger after banger from his '~how i'm feeling~' album, including his 11th single, 'Invisible Things'.

    The singer began teasing the release of this song on Twitter, when he simply wrote "its the invisible things that i love the most, its the way that i feel when i hold you close".

  4. 'Rain' - Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith

    'Rain' - Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith. Picture: iTunes

    Aitch has teamed up with his mate, AJ Tracey on their tune 'Rain', which the 'Ladbroke Grove' star teased on Twitter, saying "ah mate this aj x aitch track is goin all the way off straight bars"

    The pair rap "I said ‘Say my name’ (Say it). First class flight to L.A, as soon as I land, bill a paper plane (Uh)" over a piano-heavy melody.

  5. 'Stand By Me' - John Newman

    'Stand By Me' - John Newman. Picture: iTunes

    Just days after his brother, James, was announced to be representing the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, John Newman released 'Stand by Me'.

    In his first single of the year, John sings "You stand by me, through the longest nights. You stand by me, through the hardest times."

