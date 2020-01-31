Little Mix Are Headlining British Summertime At Hyde Park 2020 & You Can Be There!

Little Mix are headlining British Summer Time at Hyde Park. Picture: Official Tour Image

Summer is officially on its way, as Little Mix have been announced as headlining British Summer Time in Hyde Park this July.

Global superstars Little Mix are headlining BST at London's Hyde Park for the very first time this July, back in the city where it all began for them to perform on Saturday 4th July- here's everything you need to know so you can be at their enormous show!

Little Mix 2020 Summer Tour: Dates And Where To Buy Tickets

You can grab your tickets to see Little Mix live at BST here!

Yup, the biggest girlband in the world, foursome, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, are hitting the capital what will be their biggest headlining show yet.

To top it all off, they'll be joined by other iconic female acts, with special guests Rita Ora, Kesha and Zara Larsson added to the line up too- we can't think of a better way to spend a summer weekend!

Little Mix are hitting the road this summer- with a very special show at BST. Picture: Official Tour Image

Over the past 8 years, Little Mix have achieved the extraordinary - forming as a group on The X Factor in 2011 and winning the series, to becoming genuine global stars.

In 2014, the group supported the legendary Tom Jones and now they return for their own show with the headliner status they deserve.

The news comes after the group’s triumphant European tour LM5: The Tour which included an incredible 5 nights at The O2 in London, with a surprise guest appearance from grime king Stormzy.

For more information about the music festival spread across two weekends, including more enormous names on the BST bill, visit their official website here.

