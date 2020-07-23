Who Is Tom Holland's Girlfriend? Spiderman Actor Reportedly Dating Nadia Parkes

Tom Holland rumoured to be dating Sophie Turner's mate Nadia Parkes. Picture: Instagram @tomholland/ PA

Spiderman actor Tom Holland is the apple of many people's eye, but who is he rumoured to be dating? Here's all the rumoured relationship details of him and actress Natalia Parkes's blossoming romance.

Tom Holland is probably the most sought after man in Hollywood right now, what with his amazing acting abilities, dancing talent, and ability to send the internet into a frenzy when doing literally anything- so naturally, everyone wants to know who the Spiderman actor is dating.

We really don't like to break it to you, but it appears Tom might be a taken man, having been spotted with The Spanish Princess (2019) actress Nadia Parkes on a number of occasions with the pair reportedly even living together in London.

Tom, 24, has reportedly spent lockdown with the actress after the relationship blossomed in early 2020, with the pair deciding to take the plunge and live together in London whilst everyone was forced to quarantine.

A source told the Daily Mail: "They made the decision to isolate together and things have been going great between them."

"Tom has told friends and family they're in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger."

Nadia, who is 23-years-old, is close pals with Sophie Turner, posting a snap of the Game Of Throne's star's hen do which saw them fly off in a private jet, and it's been said the actress was the one to introduce these guys.

She simply captioned the A-lister snap, "Ryanair looking good these days", as she posed alongside Sophie, her GoT co-star Maisie Williams and a host of other pals.

Nadia went to The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in London and has opened up about struggling to get roles, but not all is lost as she landed her big break playing Rosa de Vargas in The Spanish Princess, as well as a role in Doctor Who.

Thanks to these acting roles and her budding relationship with Marvel superstar Tom, she's already got 40k Instagram followers- and we have a funny feeling this is only going to keep rising!

When everything gets back to normal, and the pair emerge as an official couple, we can't wait to have them as our new couple crush!

