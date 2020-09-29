Who Is Jordyn Woods's NBA Player Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns?

Jordyn Woods is dating a basketball player. Picture: PA/ Instagram @jordynwoods

Jordyn Woods has gone Instagram official with Karl-Anthony Towns as fans let the star know how happy they are she's found someone- so, who is he and how did they meet?

Jordyn Woods has gone official with her boyfriend, NBA player, Karl-Anthony Towns, posting a dreamy series of snaps of them both wearing Versace on a tropical getaway and making everyone very jealous indeed.

So, who is her new beau, what does he do and how did they meet?

Who is Jordyn Woods's boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns?

Karl is a Dominican-American basketball player who plays in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He stands at an incredible 6ft11 and he is 24-years-old, whilst Jordyn is 23-years-old.

Making their Instagram debut, Jordyn captioned their holiday snap: "I found you, then I found me."

She later followed up the caption saying: "I said what I said."

His mother sadly passed away from COVID-19 in April and Jordyn was reportedly a support to the athlete in the difficult time.

How did Jordyn Woods meet boyfriend Karl-Anthony?

Although the pair have never spoken about their relationship or how they met, it is reported the pair had known each other for a long time before the began their romance.

In 2019 they were rumoured to be together, but Jordyn dismissed him as a close friend and even described him as 'like a brother'.

It is also said he knows her family too.

Karl-Anthony gifts Jordyn multiple Birkin's for her 23rd birthday

Having recently just celebrated her 23rd birthday, it's rumoured Karl-Anthony treated his lady to some seriously expensive designer clobber- namely, two Birkin bags that cost tens of thousands of dollars and a Chanel bag, costing thousands more still.

He posted a photo of Kylie Jenner's former BFF, wishing her a happy birthday and referring to her as a 'queen'.

Looks like she's found herself a good'un!

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony posted up together on her 23rd birthday. Picture: Instagram @karltowns

What is Karl-Anthony Towns's net worth?

Karl-Anthony's reported net worth is $10 million thanks to a seriously successful sports career and he is said to have signed an even bigger contract with his current team for 2020, so this is set to sky rocket even further!

Karl-Anthony Towns's Instagram handle

Karl has almost 3 million followers, and a whole load of famous faces to boast in his follower count, including Drake, Diplo and Chance The Rapper.

His handle is @karltowns, where he often posts himself at games, or on luxury holidays and also posted holiday snaps with Jordyn, captioning the shot:

"There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights."

