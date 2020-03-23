'Self-Care Sundays’: From Dua Lipa To Millie Bobby Brown, Here’s All The Celebs Promoting ‘Self-Care’ On Social Media

'Self-Care Sundays' are a great way to recharge your batteries. Picture: Instagram

Here’s how Dua Lipa and Millie Bobby Brown spend their ‘Self-Care Sundays’.

Taking care of your mental, emotional and physical health has never been more important, especially because of the current coronavirus epidemic. Which is why we’re a big fan of ‘Self-Care Sundays’.

They’re the perfect way to set you up for the entire week, and celebs such as Dua Lipa and Millie Bobby Brown are encouraging their followers to give them a go.

They may consist of taking a bubble bath, cuddling up to read a book or maybe some yoga. The most important thing is you set the time aside and make a commitment to stick to it.

Here’s how celebs are doing theirs…

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa recently shared a mirror selfie of herself posing with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, which she captioned ‘self care Sundays ok’.

In the shot, the pair can be seen sporting face masks. Isolation is the perfect time to step up your skincare regime, to be fair!

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown shared a video of herself and her friend Rachel applying face masks.

She captioned the post: “Self care at home. While staying home rachel and I are keeping positive and doing some extra self-care.”

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is a huge advocate for mental health and she’s been reminding her followers to look after themselves while isolating.

One of her most recent posts reads: “Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world.”

Georgia Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo shared a video of herself dancing around her bathroom in a towel. Simple, yet effective.

She captioned the post: “Self care Sunday. How about you?”

Nothing like a boogie to make you feel great!

