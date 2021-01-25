QUIZ: Where Did Harry Styles Say This Iconic Quote?

By Capital FM

Can you guess where Harry Styles said these iconic quotes? Picture: YouTube Harry Styles/ Golden

It's time to separate the Harry Styles fans from the Harry Styles *fans* and we think the best way to do this is chuck you a random phrase and ask where it was the 'Golden' singer said it- ready?

As one of the biggest stars on the planet, Harry Styles has done endless interviews with publications, on the radio, on TV, you name it.

From Carpool Karaoke to gracing the cover of Vogue, the 'Adore You' singer has spoken his mind across the globe and as a result it can be kind of tricky to remember where he said everything.

Unless you're a die hard fan, that is...

QUIZ: Which Harry Styles Song Are You?

> Grab Our App To For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News