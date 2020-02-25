Meet Joy Crookes – Harry Styles’ Support Act On 'Love On Tour' 2020 Who Was Nominated For Rising Star At The BRIT Awards

Joy Crookes is supporting Harry Styles on his 2020 UK tour. Picture: Getty / Joy Crookes/Instagram

Joy Crookes is supporting Harry Styles on his 2020 ‘Love on Tour’ when it comes to UK arenas.

Harry Styles confirmed two more support acts for his upcoming tour; Love on Tour, announcing Joy Crookes and Swim Deep would be joining him on the road, as well as King Princess – who Harry revealed as his first special guest in December.

Joy was over the moon to be sharing the news, sharing a hilarious picture from Harry’s album on Instagram which she’d Photoshopped her face over the top of to summarise her excitement.

Who is Joy Crookes and how old is she?

Joy is a 21-year-old R&B/neo soul singer-songwriter from South London with Bangladeshi and Irish roots.

She released her first single, ‘New Manhattan’, at the age of just 17 after getting into music as a child.

With a strong 153k followers on Instagram, Joy has established a loyal fan base and was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

Joy taught herself as a youngster to play guitar, piano, and bass, and now writes her own music.

The singer has three EPs, including ‘Influence’, ‘Reminiscence’, and ‘Perception’.

Joy Crookes has three EPs at 21 years old. Picture: Getty

Opening up about being nominated for a BRIT award to Stylist, Joy said: “I remember watching the Brits as a child – especially seeing my favourites like Lily Allen, Corrine Bailey Rae and Amy Winehouse up on the screen.

“This is an insane moment for me. I’ve always looked up to these inspiring and strong women so to be able to be recognised in the same way they were is overwhelming.”

Joy said she realised music would be her future when a jazz and blues workshop was opened at her school.

She added: "Well I wasn’t really thinking about my ability when I was doing the workshops, I was just having fun. But then when I started learning instruments, and that’s when I wanted to challenge myself. And now I can play bass, guitar, piano and will sometimes compose song if I sit down at a piano long enough."

What has Joy said about going on tour with Harry Styles?

Clearly excited about the fact she’ll be joining ‘Adore You’ singer Harry Styles on his 2020 tour, Joy made sure to share the news all over her social media accounts, writing: “Woop” alongside Harry’s announcement post.

Alongside the edited image of her grinning face on Harry Styles’ tour poster image, Joy said: “Mood because I’m going on a UK arena tour with @harrystyles.”

