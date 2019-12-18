The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2019: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber & Kylie Jenner

2019's most liked Instagram photos. Picture: Instagram

2019 has seen another phenomenal year in Instagram from, the egg incident to some of the most famous faces letting us into their jet setting lifestyles- and now, the mighty 'like' button may be leaving us forever.

Instagram continued to let us into some of the most shocking, entertaining, and pivotal moments of the past year from some of the biggest names on the planet, and... an egg.

But, as we move into an era where it's looking likely our 'like' button is getting the cut, will we ever know whose pregnancy announcement or relationship confirmation has had the most likes before

So, let's take a look back at the year's most liked snaps, from Instagram royalty, to some serious curveballs, and hey- now Insta' is trialling hiding likes, this may be the last ever year we can do a round up like this! Sobs.

Justin Bieber's engagement

The Biebs had a good old pop at the #1 liked Instagram photo of the year, announcing his engagement to Hailey Baldwin after word spread he'd got down on one knee whilst they were on holiday in the Bahamas just months after they rekindled their on again, off again relationship.

The black and white snap of the two stars got 13.5 million likes as Justin poured his heart out, calling Hailey the 'love of his life', despite the fact he'd only rekindled his on/off relationship with Selena Gomez earlier that year.

He wrote to his supermodel fiancée, "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else."

"You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!"

The pair had a beautiful and star-studded wedding, with plenty more black and white wedding shots getting liked by millions across the world- so its safe to say Justin is one of 2019's IG kings.

Kylie Jenner

Would it really be an Instagram round-up without the youngest and richest of the Kar-Jenner's, Kylie? It would not be, and she currently holds the (second place) title for most-liked photo of all time when posting the first ever snap of her daughter, Stormi, in February 2018 with 18.65 million likes.

We'll get to that coveted first place in a minute...

Skip forward to 2019, Stormi is still doing absolute bits on social media, being the cutest kid of all time that's also really good at snowboarding, but her mama, Kylie, broke the internet again in a steamy shot for Playboy with her recent ex, Travis Scott.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, AKA the queen of Instagram without even trying, bagged herself one of the most liked IG snaps of the year with a picture of her on a boat in Florence, with 14.5 million likes, looking summery and fabulous, as per.

After having stayed pretty low-key throughout the year, working on her album, fans were super excited to have their favourite singer back on the 'gram, sharing holiday snaps and looking glowing as she celebrated her 27th birthday with friends and family.

Photo of an egg

Cast your minds all the way back to January of last year, when an account, @world_record_egg, popped up, with a single photo of an egg, asking people to bag it the record for most Instagram likes on a single photo and knock Kylie Jenner off the top place with her 18 million likes.

With 53.9 million likes (at last count), the egg was crowned victorious and has gone on to enjoy a year of fame and success.

Kylie responded to having her crown snatched by posting a throwback video of her cracking an egg on a pavement on a hot day, only for it to not fry, captioning it 'take that little egg', but the fact remains, she was beaten by an egg.

It must be a hard pill to swallow, but then we remembered the billions... and we're certain she hasn't actually thought about the whole saga since.

Jennifer Aniston

A late entry into most liked Instagram snap came from the one and only Jen-An, who, up until October of the last Noughties year, didn't have an Instagram account at all!

We know, madness, but fear not, she's bowed to peer pressure and is now a proud 'grammer.

Her first ever post came in the form of the closest thing anyone's come to having a Friends reunion, with a snap of the whole cast having dinner together, earning 15.4 million likes, and Jen 20 million followers... just like that!

Jen, if you're out there reading this, you're keeping us fed, and please, keep the Friends content coming in 2020, xoxo, everyone in the Capital office and the entire world.

