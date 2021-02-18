Gemma Collins's Younger Years & Transformation Into True Diva

Gemma Collins's glamorous transformation from when she younger. Picture: Instagram @gemmacollins

Gemma Collins is the larger than life diva we know from TOWIE but what was she like when she was younger?

Gemma Collins is possibly the most iconic Drag Race UK judge of all time, but just where did it all begin for the TOWIE star and was she always as much of a diva when she was younger?

We've compiled some incredible snaps of the 40-year-old superstar through the years, from a fresh face young girl with big dreams, right up to the glamorous, larger than life star we know her as today!

Let's take a peek!

Gemma Collins Net Worth Revealed As TOWIE Star Can Earn £75k For Instagram Post

Gemma Collins wasn't always wearing pink rhinestones- but she looks the same! Picture: Instagram @gemmacollins

Gemma Collins's glamorous diva always live inside her...

Any fan of the GC will know she's got a serious musical theatre background behind her and loves to take to the stage, showing off her incredible vocals.

Snaps of her vivacious young self make it obvious she was bound to end up on our TV screens sooner or later!

When she took a moment to look back over her 36 year long friendship with her closest pal, Gem showed us some never-seen-before snaps of her when she was younger and we can't believe how much she's changed.

But she's always had that GC smile...

Gemma Collins shared throwback snaps from her 20s. Picture: Instagram @gemmacollins

Gemma Collins when she was younger

Gem posted a throwback to her looking happier than ever around a pool on holiday to Instagram along with a heartfelt caption that saw fans praise her for her honesty and bringing attention to an important health condition many women suffer with.

Gemma wrote: "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) and it’s been a struggle ever since."

"However I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most."

"and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments."

"I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME."

Inspirational words from the diva herself- we love you Gem!

Gemma Collins's parents

Gemma is a self-confessed mummy and daddy's girl- confessing to Piers Morgan on her recent Life Stories episode they go everywhere with her (and true to her word, they were in the audience) and couldn't be prouder of her achievements!

Her mum, Joan, has also appeared on many TOWIE episodes and the pair are always hanging out together with Gem's mum on hand to be a shoulder to cry on whenever she needs it.

Icons!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital