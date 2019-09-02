5 Stars Who Broke Up & Glowed Up, From Miley Cyrus To Taylor Swift

These stars broke up and glowed up. Picture: Instagram/ Getty Images

Promoted by ITV2

Some of the biggest names in the industry have gone through some seriously big break-ups and come out the other side living their best lives.

Miley Cyrus

Could we really begin this deep delve in the post break-up glow-up with anybody other than Miley?

We were all shook when it was announced that she was splitting from husband of eight months, Liam Hemsworth, and had barely caught our breath when the 'Slide Away' singer was posted up on a boat in Italy, dancing, drinking and living her best life with rumoured new flame, Kaitlynn Carter.

She released an epic (but kind of heartbreaking) new track, 'Slide Away', all about growing apart from the long-term partner, and is gearing up to release her seventh album 'She Is Miley Cyrus' later this year, so all in all, the split is looking to be a positive move for the star.

In her own words, "I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was a younger."

Selena Gomez

She's literally one of the most followed people on Instagram in the world, so it's little surprise that Sel's massively public split from Justin Bieber is a story that many of us know and followed from 2009, all the way through to 2018, when he got together and married old flame, Hailey Baldwin.

The 'Back To You' singer underwent one of the most enormous transitions following the split, embracing her single life, friends, family and career and shown everyone she's thriving now more than ever.

From starring in movies, releasing music, being the face of enormous fashion brands including Puma and Coach, all whilst remaining grateful, posed and most importantly- happy, she's proven she's so much more to her as an individual than being part of a A-lister relationship!

Taylor Swift

The queen of the break-up song has been through a string of high-profile splits throughout her pop career, from Joe Jonas, to Tom Hiddleston, and perhaps most famously, Harry Styles who she dated from Autumn 2012 to early January 2013.

Although a short-lived romance, they're two of the biggest names on the planet, so all eyes were on them- and following the split (the cause of which remains a mystery), she turned the drama in her favour, penning the enormous bop, 'Style' which is heavily rumoured to be about the former 1D member.

If there's one life lesson we can all take from Taylor, it's to turn your pain into something great, something she's repeatedly done, and she's at the top of her game!

Jade Thirlwall

The Little Mix star recently split from her rocker boyfriend, Jed Elliott, from the band The Struts, after three and a half years together, but is glowing and letting everyone know that she's slaying life even after going through a heartbreak.

The pair separated amicably, and the X Factor winner wasted no time having her Hot Girl Summer, from hitting Ibiza, to rehearsing for a UK & Ireland tour for the band's fifth studio album, LM5, Jade hasn't had a moment to spare!

Oh, and did we mention she's been out in LA writing hits with Leigh-Anne Pinnock as they've both officially been signed as songwriters?!

Dua Lipa

The 'New Rules' singer put her on/off relationship with model and chef Isaac Carew to bed in June, 18 months after they reconciled as her schedule was reportedly getting way too hectic for things to work out between the pair.

She's been living her best life since the split, hitting up festivals- from Glastonbury, holding the Sunny Hill festival she helped to start in her home country of Kosovo and partying with her pals.

We'd also love to say she's been catching flights and not feelings- but TBH, she's been out in LA for most of the summer and has firmly moved on with the younger brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, Anwar, who she's been spotted looking super happy with all summer long!

Watch Singletown weeknights at 9pm on ITV2. The hot new dating show where five couples press pause on their relationships to spend one incredible summer experiencing single life in London. Plus, for your chance to win an epic date in London- click here.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb Gossip