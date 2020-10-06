Are Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Still Together?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still very much together in 2020. Picture: PA/ Splash News

Superstar duo, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been in a relationship since summer of 2019 but during lockdown, things went quiet. So, are they still together or did they break up?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were the couple that everyone, but also no one saw coming, after being close mates for years, they finally started a relationship in summer of 2019.

The 'Señorita' duo have been loved up ever since, spending lockdown together and going quiet for many months which sparked speculation they had parted ways, or at least decided to take some time on their own to work on music.

So, are they still together and why do people think they may have broken up?

We've got everything you need to know...

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes still together?

Camila and Shawn are definitely still in a relationship after many had doubted whether they were still together after Shawn released his new track 'Wonder' on Friday.

The 'Havana' singer posted an emotional Instagram about his music, referring to him as 'my love' and making everyone sob in the process.

"The world could use some magic, beauty and Wonder always...but especially right now."

"Shawn Mendes what a gorgeous gift to the world."

"He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, his essence with the purest of intentions."

"My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for the world to hear your heart."

So, if you still don't think they're together after that, we don't know what will convince you!

Camila Cabello posts heartfelt message about boyfriend Shawn Mendes's music. Picture: Instagram @camila_cabello

Why some people think Shawn and Camila have split...

As their relationship develops, both are more comfortable talking about one another and the bond between them, including Shawn opening up about how his and Camila's relationship would have ended if she hadn't taught him how to become more in touch with his emotions.

Some took this to mean he was talking about them nearly splitting, but it's actually the total opposite!

shawn said that he and camila wouldve broken up because of him if she hadn’t taught him how to be in touch with his emotions and to share them with her i’m gonna cry- — aadya | wonder n fallin (@shawmilamarais) October 1, 2020

As lockdown came into place across many parts of the world, everyone came to a stop, including celebrities.

Shawn and Camila had been open about spending quarantine together, being spotted on isolated walks together, playing duets for Zoom concerts and generally looking every bit the couple.

However, as summer came in, things went quiet between the pair, leaving to inevitable speculation they had decided to take time apart, or worse, had broken up.

But, we now know, Camila had filming commitments to resume in the UK and Shawn was busy making a whole, entire album that has, in his own words, plenty of love songs about her.

So, to conclude guys, they're writing romantic songs about each other and gushing over each other's talent all over social media- they are very much together!

