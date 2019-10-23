Celebrity X Factor Announces Sunday Results Show Has Been Axed

X Factor: Celebrity's results show will be replaced by Catchphrase. Picture: Getty

X Factor has axed its Sunday shows for the first time in ten years, hinting at a radical new shift in the way ITV airs its programmes.

X Factor: Celebrity 2019 has pulled the plug on its Sunday results show for the first time in 10 years in an attempt to boost ratings, according to the Daily Star.

Live episodes of the celebrity spin off will start on 26 October and ITV producers have decided to stick to one show per week, with Catchphrase to replace the traditional Sunday evening results show.

The quiz show, which is hosted by Stephen Mulhern, will kick off its first comeback episode with a showbiz panel including appearances from Kelly Osbourne and presenter Dan Walker.

ITV bosses have tried to increase the ratings for the talent show, which sees stars such as Megan McKenna battling it out for a recording contract.

However after making a celeb version of the programme, scrapping bootcamp, and revamping the theme tune it seems none of it has worked.

A source told a tabloid: “The X Factor: Celebrity is a new show and a new format and as such will be scheduled differently to previous years with one bumper show on a Saturday.”

This comes after it was reported Simon Cowell pulled the plug on Britain’s Got More Talent and, in a radical departure from the norm, is set to move the show online instead.

A source revealed: “The channel was happy to keep the show on air but this came from producers. They decided it was the right time to move on and focus that show online."

“BGT’s younger audience have a huge appetite for consuming content via digital platforms – clips of the show now reach millions of people so it’s a no brainer for producers to make this move."

Despite last week’s episode of X Factor peaking at 4.3million viewers in its time slot, Strictly Come Dancing pulled in nine million.

