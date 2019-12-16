VidCon London 2020: Tickets, Date, Venue, Line-up & More!

Everything you need to know about VidCon London 2020!

VidCon is returning to the UK!

Taking place on 20th - 23rd February 2020 at ExCeL London, the event will feature performances, panels, Q&As and the chance to meet your favourite creators like Amazing Phil, Eva Gutowski, Ali-A, Holly H, and Sam and Colby (and many more!), in real life.

VidCon events are the world’s largest events for fans, creators, executives and brands who are passionate about online video and building diverse communities, so you're sure to have an amazing time.Get ready for some incredible live on-stage performances, fireside chats, interactive experiences, fan and creator meet & greets, innovative brand activations and more.

There are three ticket types:

1. Community - for the fans. A truly a fan-first celebration of online video that features access to panels, Q&As, live performances, meet & greets, and much more, providing fans with a variety of ways to interact with their favourite creators and their content – as well as make new friends and discover new creators.



2. Creator - educational in nature. A place where growing creators attend panels, talks, and workshops from top creators and industry experts that provide them with inspiration and 'take home' expertise about building their brand, growing their audience, producing high-quality video and finding their voice.



3. Industry - offers unparalleled access to experts, industry leaders, and top creators. You’ll get deep insight into how to build sustainable and profitable communities, best practices for using video to sell products and services, details on how to best work with influencers and creators, and in-depth strategy discussions that will chart the course for the future of online video and media in general.

Tickets for VidCon 2020 are available for purchase at https://vidconlondon.com/.

