Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour Returns To London's O2 & Here's How You Can Get Tickets

18 September 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 18 September 2019, 06:01

Ariana Grande is returning to the UK for two London dates of the Sweetener World Tour
Ariana Grande is returning to the UK for two London dates of the Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour returns to London's O2 for two dates and you can get your tickets right now.

Ariana Grande is bringing her Sweetener World Tour BACK to the UK for two more dates at London's O2 on and here's how you can get your tickets to the extra dates.

Fans Have Been Bumping Into Ariana Grande All Over The UK From Birmingham To Glasgow

Ariana Grande is bringing the Sweetener World Tour back to the UK
Ariana Grande is bringing the Sweetener World Tour back to the UK. Picture: Official Tour Image

Yup, on Tuesday 15th & Wednesday 16th of October 2019, you have another chance to see the superstar in the flesh as she circles round Europe and lands back in the UK for two more dates, due to some seriously popular demand.

Having embarked on a mammoth US & European tour for her double album release, 'Sweetener' and 'thank u, next' seven months ago, the Grammy award winner has completed over 60 live shows with many more left to go.

With an unforgettable set list compiled of her huge classics, enormous album tracks, right through to her latest releases, her vocals are something that need to be seen in person to believe.

There's limited tickets available for the extra concerts on sale through Ticketmaster, so get in while you can!

