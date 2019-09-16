Stunned Fans Bumped Into Ariana Grande Outside A Boots Near Birmingham

Ariana Grande spotted out and about in the UK. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @arianagrande

Two lucky fans were shocked to bump into Ariana Grande outside a Boots in Tamworth, a town outside Birmingham ahead of her concert that evening.

Ariana Grande may have cancelled the remaining meet and greets of her Sweetener tour, but fans have been bumping into the star whilst she's in the UK, most recently outside Boots near Birmingham, where she chatted and posed for photos with two lucky teens.

Ariana Grande Responds To Disappointed Fan After Cancelling Meet And Greets

omfg ariana was walking round birmingham wtf, imagine meeting her outside Boots 😍🤯 @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/iWWd2ovC9R — kaynaat ♡ (@kaynaatrashidx) September 14, 2019

Sisters Ruby and Izzy Spencer told BirminghamLive: "She approached us when she knew we recognised her. She had a chat with everybody and initiated giving everybody who was there a hug."

"Everyone then left her to continue shopping but when she came outside she said we could have a photo with her."She was lovely, really down to earth and chatty."

"We said we were going to see her tonight (Saturday) and she said she hoped we enjoyed it."

Fans local to the area rushed to Twitter to voice their disbelief their favourite singer was strolling around the shops so close to them, with one writing:

"There’s been a spotting of Ariana grande in Tamworth’s Ventura and I wasn’t there for it, actually gutted spend my life shopping in boots and I wasn’t there when she was."

There’s been a spotting of Ariana grande in Tamworth’s Ventura and I wasn’t there for it, actually gutted spend my life shopping in boots and I wasn’t there when she was — beef👸🏼 (@b_bethx) September 13, 2019

As if Ariana was casually wandering round boots in Tamworth today, we - — becca (@blooodlineagb) September 13, 2019

How was ariana grande roaming around boots in Tamworth😭😭😭 — amina🧸 (@aminajahangirr) September 13, 2019

She also explained further her decision to cancel the meet and greets, telling fans she'd actually rather bump into them at the shops than to disappoint them during what she admits is a very expensive ticket.

The 26-year-old wrote: "TBH it made me v anxious. A. my anxiety had worsened and it was noticeable. I only want to give you the best version of myself. B. i wasn't allowed to spend as much as time as I wanted with everyone and it's so expensive and I felt badly. would rather bump into you shopping for free."

Ariana Grande explains why she cancelled her m&g's. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

Ari also stepped in to help out a fan who found themselves trapped outside the arena with fake tickets to her show, tweeting them and helping them to get inside, writing:

"wait what do you mean they weren't real? i'm so sorry this happened and so happy I saw this! let me get u in. DMs."

Ariana Grande helps a fan get into her Sweetener World Tour in Birmingham, England tonight after they were given fake tickets. 💙 pic.twitter.com/kRVu4Hj2Um — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) September 14, 2019

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News