How Many Grammys Did Harry Styles Win And What Were They?

Harry Styles won two more Grammys at the 2023 ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles tripled his amount of Grammys at the 2023 awards – here’s what they were.

Harry Styles had a massive night at the Grammy Awards 2023, with his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ winning him two more awards from the Recording Academy.

2022 album ‘Harry’s House’ included songs like ‘As It Was’, which was the biggest song of last year, ‘Late Night Talking’ and ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ and the album went on to receive six nominations.

But how many Grammys did Harry Styles win, what were they for and how many does he now have to his name now? We’ve got all your questions answered.

Harry Styles now has three Grammys to his name. Picture: Getty

Which Grammys did Harry Styles win?

Harry Styles won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards 2023, for his album ‘Harry’s House’ which came out in May 2022.

It comes after he won his first Grammy two years ago at the 2021 award ceremony.

How many Grammys does Harry Styles now have?

Harry now has three Grammy Awards to his name; Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year (both for ‘Harry’s House’) and Pop Solo Performance (2021) for ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

‘Watermelon Sugar’, Harry fans will know, was on Harry’s 2019 album ‘Fine Line’.

The 29-year-old has received a total of nine Grammy nominations in his career, receiving a whopping six in 2023 alone.

Harry Styles won 'Album of the Year' for 'Harry's House'. Picture: Getty

What did Harry Styles say in his Grammys acceptance speech?

Here’s what Harry had to say when he accepted the award for Album of the Year:

S**t. Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone. I feel like on nights like tonight, there is no such thing as ‘best in music,' I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what’s gonna get us one of these. This is really really kind … this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much. - Harry Styles at the Grammys

His album was up against the likes of Adele's '30', Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres', Lizzo's 'Special' and Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'.

ABBA's 'Voyage', Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti', Brandi Carlile's 'In These Silent Days', Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' and Mary J. Blige's 'Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)' were also up for the title.

Harry Styles' acceptance speech for Album Of the Year at the #GRAMMYs!

Beyoncé broke the record for the artist with the most Grammys. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé had an equally successful evening, making history by receiving the most Grammy wins ever – she now has 33.

She went home with Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘Break My Soul’, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for ‘Renaissance’, Best R&B Song for ‘Cuff It’ and Best Traditional R&B Performance for ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’.

