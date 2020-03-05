Watch The Global Awards 2020 Live

Watch The Global Awards 2020. Picture: Capital

Here's how you can keep updated with the highlights from The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk is back for the third year, in London at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo on 5 March, and we're bringing the likes of Camila Cabello, Aitch, Tones and I and Ellie Goulding with us.

This year, you can get involved with all of the action - to see who will walk away with the likes of Best Pop, Best British Act and Best Mass Appeal Artist - as the action happens.

Camila Cabello, Aitch and Ellie Goulding are amongst the Global Awards 2020 performers. Picture: Global

We're going to be streaming the event live right here, so you can watch as your favourite stars perform and collect their awards from Roman Kemp, but you can also keep up with the action on social media. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram too! (You can also head over to Global's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.)

The star-studded event sees Capital's sister stations including Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will be celebrating the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.> Grab Our App To Get The Latest News And Gossip From The Global Awards