The Global Awards 2019 - Watch, Listen & Keep Up With All The Action Live!
7 March 2019, 09:10
The Global Awards are just around the corner and you NEED to know how to catch all the action.
On Thursday March 7th, the stars will be descending on London to see who takes away the Global Award trophies for prizes such as Best Song, Best Male and Best Female.
Watch all of the action from this year's Global Awards - including performances from Little Mix, Anne-Marie and Mark Ronson, as well as all the blue carpet arrivals and winners' speeches.
Here's how to see ALL the action from The Global Awards 2019 on our social media accounts and website:
Keep it Capitalfm.com as we will be bringing you all the goss you won't get to see on the show - as well as all of the best red carpet looks, performance videos and of course, all the big winners!
Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for more exclusive content from the night.
Instagram - @CapitalOfficial
Twitter - @CapitalOfficial
Facebook - CapitalFM
AND be sure to follow Global's social media accounts too - @global!
Global's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
