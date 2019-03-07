The Global Awards 2019 - Watch, Listen & Keep Up With All The Action Live!

The Global Awards are just around the corner and you NEED to know how to catch all the action.

On Thursday March 7th, the stars will be descending on London to see who takes away the Global Award trophies for prizes such as Best Song, Best Male and Best Female.

Watch all of the action from this year's Global Awards - including performances from Little Mix, Anne-Marie and Mark Ronson, as well as all the blue carpet arrivals and winners' speeches.

Teaming up with Very.co.uk , The Global Awards are set to bring together all of your favourite stations, including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Gold and LBC, to celebrate the biggest and best stars in music and entertainment.





Not only will your faves be awarded with gongs, but you can also see them take to the stage at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Thursday March 7th. Everyone's favourite girl group, Little Mix , are set to storm the stage with powerful vocals and choreography. Joining them will be Mark Ronson - who will bring his Official Big Top 40-topping tune, 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart', as well as Mabel and Anne-Marie .

The star-studded ceremony will be hosted by Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp , alongside Rochelle Humes and Myleene Klass.



Here's how to see ALL the action from The Global Awards 2019 on our social media accounts and website:

