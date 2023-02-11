Leigh-Anne Pinnock Just Left Us Speechless At The BRITs 2023

Leigh-Anne Pinnock stole the show at The BRITs. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock quite simply stopped time when she walked onto The BRITs red carpet.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked incredible when she arrived at The BRIT Awards 2023, stealing the spotlight in a plunging orange gown.

Two years after Leigh-Anne and Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall won British Group, Leigh-Anne returned to biggest night in British music as a soloist.

Leigh-Anne proved she is the moment in her orange dress, completing her incredible look with glowing eyeshadow, sky-high heels and her hair in an intricate up 'do.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock stole the limelight in an orange dress. Picture: Alamy

Leigh-Anne Pinnock wowed in an orange dress. Picture: Alamy

Before heading to The O2 Leigh-Anne shared a snap while hanging out in her dressing room, showing off the BRITs-themed plate of food including an edible guitar and drums!

The 31-year-old walked the red carpet alone, leaving her fiancé Andre Gray at home with their adorable twin babies.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock matched her dress with sky-high orange heels. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne shared a picture from her hotel room. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The mum-of-two is yet to release music of her own after the girls went on hiatus last year, but she's teased there's plenty of newness coming from her soon.

Jade, Perrie and ex-bandmate Jesy Nelson are also working on new music as solo artists.

Leigh-Anne arrived at The BRITs shortly after the likes of Maya Jama, Capital's Roman Kemp and Jessie J, who's currently pregnant with her second child and is also about to release new music.

