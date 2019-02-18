Who's Hosting The 2019 BRIT Awards? Jack Whitehall And Vick Hope To Present This Year's Show

The BRIT Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The 2019 BRIT Awards are just TWO DAYS away!

While The BRITs are all about the music, there's no denying the host of the event can make or break it.

So if you're wondering who's hosting this year's awards - look no further!

Shipwrecked presenter Vick Hope will also be covering the event on YouTube. Picture: Getty

Who's hosting the 2019 BRIT Awards?

For the second year in a row, funny man Jack Whitehall is presenting the BRITs.

Shipwrecked's Vick Hope will also be covering the event on YouTube.

In previous years, the annual awards show has been hosted by the likes of Russell Brand, Dermot O'Leary, Emma Willis and Geordie favourites, Ant and Dec.

The very first BRIT Awards took place back in 1977.

What date are the BRITs and what's the venue?

This year, the BRITs will take place on Wednesday 20 February.

International stars and celebrities will be gathering at London's O2 Arena to celebrate the music industry's latest and greatest talent.

Don't worry if you've not managed to bag yourself a ticket, because you can also catch all the action live on ITV.

Who's performing at the BRITs in 2019?

Hugh Jackman will be kicking off this year's awards with some hits from The Greatest Showman.

Other performers include Calvin Harris, Due Lipa, Rag'n'Bone Man and more.

