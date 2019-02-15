Who Are The BRIT Awards Nominees For 2019? Ariana Grande, Little Mix And The 1975

Little Mix are up for Best British Group at the BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

Here's the full list of this year's BRIT Awards nominees.

The BRITs are an annual celebration of British and international artists, bringing with them glitz, glam - and occasionally drama!

Here you can find the full list of nominees for the BRIT Awards 2019.

British Female Solo Artist

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

British Male Solo Artist

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

Jess Glynne is hoping to bag the BRIT for British Female Solo Artist. Picture: Getty

British Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine and the Queens

Janelle Monáe

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

Ariana Grande is nominated International Female Solo Artist at the BRITs 2019. Picture: Getty

International Group

Brockhampton

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

MasterCard British Album Of The Year

The 1975 - 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'

Anne-Marie - 'Speak Your Mind'

Florence + The Machine - 'High As Hope'

George Ezra - 'Staying At Tamara's'

Jorja Smith - 'Lost & F

British Single

Anne-Marie - '2002'

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'

George Ezra - 'Shotgun'

Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'

Ramz - 'Barking'

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

Sigala & Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'

Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'

British Breakthrough Act

Ella MaiI

DLES

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker

Rita Ora and Liam Payne are hoping to bag a BRIT. Picture: Getty

British Artist Video Of The Year

Anne-Marie - '2002'

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'

Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe'

Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack - 'Rise'

Liam Payne & Rita Ora - 'For You' (Fifty Shades Freed)

Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me'

Rita Ora - 'Let You Love Me'

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

What date are the BRIT Awards?

The 2019 BRIT Awards are taking place on 20 February.

Jack Whitehall will be hosting this year's event at London's O2 Arena.

If you're not lucky enough to have tickets, you can catch all the action over on ITV.

