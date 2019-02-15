Who Are The BRIT Awards Nominees For 2019? Ariana Grande, Little Mix And The 1975
15 February 2019, 15:59
Here's the full list of this year's BRIT Awards nominees.
The BRITs are an annual celebration of British and international artists, bringing with them glitz, glam - and occasionally drama!
Here you can find the full list of nominees for the BRIT Awards 2019.
BRIT Awards 2019: All The Nominations, Host, Date, How To Get Tickets, Watch And More!
British Female Solo Artist
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
British Male Solo Artist
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
Giggs
Sam Smith
British Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Years & Years
International Female Solo Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine and the Queens
Janelle Monáe
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Travis Scott
International Group
Brockhampton
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
MasterCard British Album Of The Year
The 1975 - 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'
Anne-Marie - 'Speak Your Mind'
Florence + The Machine - 'High As Hope'
George Ezra - 'Staying At Tamara's'
Jorja Smith - 'Lost & F
British Single
Anne-Marie - '2002'
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'
George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'
Ramz - 'Barking'
Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - 'These Days'
Sigala & Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'
Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'
British Breakthrough Act
Ella MaiI
DLES
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker
British Artist Video Of The Year
Anne-Marie - '2002'
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'
Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe'
Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack - 'Rise'
Liam Payne & Rita Ora - 'For You' (Fifty Shades Freed)
Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me'
Rita Ora - 'Let You Love Me'
Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - 'These Days'
What date are the BRIT Awards?
The 2019 BRIT Awards are taking place on 20 February.
Jack Whitehall will be hosting this year's event at London's O2 Arena.
If you're not lucky enough to have tickets, you can catch all the action over on ITV.
Download Our Free App To Keep Up To Date With All Your BRITs News!