BRIT Awards 2019: Who's Hosting? What's The Date? How Can I Get Tickets?
27 November 2018, 10:35
2019's BRIT Awards are set to be the biggest night in the music calendar, so we've answered a few questions about the ceremony just for you.
-
When are the BRIT Awards 2019?
The BRIT Awards are kicking off on 20 February 2019, at London's The O2, but if you're not fortunate enough to get tickets, you can watch the action from home on ITV.
-
Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2019?
Comedian Jack Whitehall was asked to return as host, after looking after the ceremony last year, where Stormzy and Dua Lipa were the big winners.
👀 Guess who's back... #BRITs @jackwhitehall pic.twitter.com/lRC6t9yGBP— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) November 25, 2018
-
How can I buy tickets to the BRIT Awards 2019?
Owners of a Mastercard are able to buy tickets from 4 December 2018. Until 20 December 2018, there's an exclusive for Mastercard users only.
After that period, tickets are on sale to the general public.
-
Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2019?
So far, no performers have been announced.
Last year, the likes of Stormzy, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Justin Timberlake performed.
Clean Bandit, Liam Payne and Paloma Faith all sang at the pre-ceremony.
-
Who is nominated at the BRIT Awards 2019?
Unfortunately, nominations aren't announced until 13 January 2019, so we'll have to check back then to find out if you're favourite is tipped for a win.