BRIT Awards 2019: Who's Hosting? What's The Date? How Can I Get Tickets?

The BRIT Awards are kicking off on 20 February 2019, at London's The O2, but if you're not fortunate enough to get tickets, you can watch the action from home on ITV.

Comedian Jack Whitehall was asked to return as host, after looking after the ceremony last year, where Stormzy and Dua Lipa were the big winners.

How can I buy tickets to the BRIT Awards 2019?

Owners of a Mastercard are able to buy tickets from 4 December 2018. Until 20 December 2018, there's an exclusive for Mastercard users only.

After that period, tickets are on sale to the general public.