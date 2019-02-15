Who's Performing At The BRITs 2019? Hugh Jackman, The 1975, Ms Banks And More

Hugh Jackman will be opening this year's event with songs from The Greatest Showman. Picture: Getty

Arguably one of the best parts of the BRIT Awards is the performances. And this year's line-up is set to be a good'un!

While it's exciting to see our favourite acts bag themselves a BRIT, the real treat is seeing them perform on stage at the O2.

Here's all the BRIT Awards performers for 2019...

Hugh Jackman

It was announced on Valentine's Day that Hugh Jackman would be opening the 2019 BRITs with a special performance of a hit track from The Greatest Showman.

The musical movie became a box-office hit in 2017, with its title track smashing the UK charts and hitting number 1.

Calvin Harris

This year's headline act is set to be Calvin Harris.

The Scottish DJ is going to put on a series of show stopping performances, joining forces with Rag'n'Bone Man, Due Lipa and Sam Smith.

Tune in on 20 February to watch live performances of 'Giant', 'Promises' and 'One Kiss'.

The 1975 are set to perform at the 2019 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Little Mix

British girl group Little Mix will also grace the BRITs stage this year.

It's not clear just yet what song the girls will be performing, but there's speculation it could be 'Think About Us'.

The 1975

The lads from The 1975 last performed at the BRIT Awards back in 2017, when they won the awards for British Group and British Album.

This year, they're in the running for the same categories.

Ms Banks

Hip-hop star Ms Banks is making her BRITs debut this February, and is anticipated to perform her hit 'Day Ones'.

P!nk

The good news just keeps on coming for international superstar, P!nk.

Not only is she *finally* getting a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, she's also being awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award at the 2019 BRIT Awards.

The star will also be performing on stage - perhaps she'll even dazzle us with her rendition of The Greatest Showman's A Million Dreams, given the opening act of this year's event.

When are the BRIT Awards 2019?

The 2019 BRITs kick off on 20 February and are being held at the O2 Arena in London.

But don't worry if you've not bagged yourself a ticket - you can catch all the action on ITV.

