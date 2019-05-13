Taylor Swift To Make Announcement Today? Fans Await News From The ‘Me’ Singer After Calendar Stamp Clue

Taylor Swift has all her fans awaiting an announcement. Picture: Getty

Swifties will of course know Taylor Swift’s lucky number is the number 13 and on her 2019 calendar she has marked the date on every month with a wax stamp.

As today is the 13th of May, Taylor Swift fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement from the ‘Me!’ singer, after she confirmed the date of each month is very significant.

When it comes to her music, the 29 year old has always dropped cryptic clues in order for fans to theorise about what she’s up to, and in a recent interview Taylor confirmed the wax stamps on her calendar are another clue.

OKAY MISS @taylorswift13 IT IS OFFICIALLY MAY 13TH, THE SECOND STAMPED CALENDAR DATE. WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO ATTACK US WITH TODAY? — 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐊 (@ashley_8123) May 13, 2019

Maybe today is the day we get the album cover👀🤷‍♀️. All I know is it’s Monday May 13th and I’m excited 🦋@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 — Marianne🌷🦋💕 (@m7dolphin) May 13, 2019

Today is May 13th and there is a stamp on the calendar, so when is something going to happen @taylorswift13 ? We are waiting for you! @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/4kgdnVaaRI — Erika Van (@Manxita) May 13, 2019

@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 don’t forget today is May 13th and there is a wax seal on the calendar today- love a tired Tarah who can’t stay up until midnight again pic.twitter.com/T42E6tmOhG — Tarah The Swiftie ME! 🌸🌷🌈 (@tarahlovestay) May 13, 2019

In her chat with Entertainment Weekly, Taylor spoke about the countdown to her new single 'Me!' which she dropped in April: “I made sure to put a wax seal stamp of a 13 on April 13th, because I had an idea ages ago that I wanted to do a 13-day countdown starting on April 13th.”

This means fans are hoping the 13th of every other month following will be just as significant.

Although she could still surprise us and make an announcement before midnight, there are still so many other Easter Eggs that need working out, including the hints at possible collaborations in her shoot for Entertainment Weekly.

As she posed for the magazine cover Taylor wore a denim jacked adorned with badges “representing the things and people she loved” and they included pictures of Drake and her best friend Selena Gomez.

In the meantime we’ll have to go back to her 'Me!' music video and decode all the Easter Eggs in there.

