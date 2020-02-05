Taylor Swift’s Net Worth: ‘Lover’ Singer Is Worth A Nine-Figure Amount

5 February 2020, 13:15

Taylor is worth a nine-figure amount
Taylor is worth a nine-figure amount. Picture: PA

How much is Taylor Swift worth? From albums to sold-out tours and a documentary, just how much does the ‘Cats’ actress earn?

Taylor Swift has been slaying the music scene since she was 15 years old and has rounded up a huge net worth because of it.

Taylor Swift’s Mum Andrea And Dad Scott – Meet The 'Lover' Singer's Family Who Are Famous In Their Own Right

So how much does she actually earn? And where has it come from?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Net Worth

Taylor is worth an estimated $400m (£307.6m) and earns $150m (£115.3m) per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She also took the title of the 'world’s highest-paid celebrity' in 2019, according to a report.

Music earnings

With seven studio albums and five world tours, it’s no surprise the 30-year-old is securing her top spot of 'highest-paid'.

Taylor’s Reputation stadium world tour wasn't only her biggest yet, grossing $345.7m (£265.8m), but it is the third highest-grossing female concert tour of all time!

It isn't just performances that earn her the big bucks as Billboard estimated that she sells $17 (£13) worth of merchandise per ticket at her shows, which works out to an insane amount!

Assets

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she owns over $90m (£68.9m) in property, ranging from her $3m (£2.3m) condo and $2.5m (£1.9m) large estate in Nashville to her $6.65m (£5.1m) beach-front mansion in Rhode Island and $50m worth of properties in New York.

Taylor was also once rumoured to have bought her parents a Rhode Island mansion for $17m (£13m) in cash!

The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker is no stranger to jets either as she has spent a large portion of her music career touring, and her customised '13' jet is allegedly worth a whopping $40m (£30.6m)!

Film earnings

According to a tabloid, Taylor earned a 'seven-figure' sum for appearing in the Cats movie and writing the theme song for it.

She also recently dropped a Netflix documentary about her life called Miss Americana, which is sure to rake up some more cash for the star.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift is very close to both of her parents

Taylor Swift’s Mum Andrea And Dad Scott – Meet TheTaylor Swift’s Mum Andrea And Dad Scott – Meet The 'Lover' Singer's Family Who Are Famous In Their Own Right

Hot On Capital

JB was asked about 'Watermelon Sugar'

Justin Bieber Has Hilarious Comeback To A Fan's Harry Styles Question About 'Watermelon Sugar'

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is launching a makeup line

Selena Gomez Announces Launch Of Rare Beauty Makeup Brand – But There's Bad News For UK Shoppers

Selena Gomez

Halsey is a massive Directioner

Resurfaced Video Of Halsey Proves She's A Huge One Direction Stan: "When 'Little Things' Came Out I Cried For 16 Hours”

Halsey

She is reportedly one of the highest paid campmates

Charlotte Crosby Reportedly Paid Six-Figure Sum For I'm A Celeb Australia

TV & Film

Connagh Howard's Welsh slang

WATCH: Love Island's Connagh Howard Teaches Popular Welsh Slang

Love Island

Ched Uzor is just 23 years old

New Love Island Star Ched Uzor's Real Age Is Baffling Viewers As They Claim He 'Looks 40'

Love Island