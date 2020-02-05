Taylor Swift’s Net Worth: ‘Lover’ Singer Is Worth A Nine-Figure Amount

Taylor is worth a nine-figure amount. Picture: PA

How much is Taylor Swift worth? From albums to sold-out tours and a documentary, just how much does the ‘Cats’ actress earn?

Taylor Swift has been slaying the music scene since she was 15 years old and has rounded up a huge net worth because of it.

So how much does she actually earn? And where has it come from?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Net Worth

Taylor is worth an estimated $400m (£307.6m) and earns $150m (£115.3m) per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She also took the title of the 'world’s highest-paid celebrity' in 2019, according to a report.

Music earnings

With seven studio albums and five world tours, it’s no surprise the 30-year-old is securing her top spot of 'highest-paid'.

Taylor’s Reputation stadium world tour wasn't only her biggest yet, grossing $345.7m (£265.8m), but it is the third highest-grossing female concert tour of all time!

It isn't just performances that earn her the big bucks as Billboard estimated that she sells $17 (£13) worth of merchandise per ticket at her shows, which works out to an insane amount!

Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island house, seen from our hotel room...



(I guess she’s not there for Thanksgiving, as I don’t see a refrigerated tractor trailer in the driveway.) pic.twitter.com/ueDMAXfb4y — Mark B. Spiegel (@markbspiegel) November 28, 2019

Assets

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she owns over $90m (£68.9m) in property, ranging from her $3m (£2.3m) condo and $2.5m (£1.9m) large estate in Nashville to her $6.65m (£5.1m) beach-front mansion in Rhode Island and $50m worth of properties in New York.

Taylor was also once rumoured to have bought her parents a Rhode Island mansion for $17m (£13m) in cash!

The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker is no stranger to jets either as she has spent a large portion of her music career touring, and her customised '13' jet is allegedly worth a whopping $40m (£30.6m)!

when you are Taylor Swift, you get a private jet with a 13 on it pic.twitter.com/Hl0GJLW8iB — ^ (@cheshlrecat_) September 3, 2014

Can my future home look like Taylor Swift's Nashville apartment pic.twitter.com/qYALqplkfX — 𝒶𝓈𝒽𝓉𝑜𝓃 🕊🌸 (@ashtxn_mae) February 2, 2020

Film earnings

According to a tabloid, Taylor earned a 'seven-figure' sum for appearing in the Cats movie and writing the theme song for it.

She also recently dropped a Netflix documentary about her life called Miss Americana, which is sure to rake up some more cash for the star.

