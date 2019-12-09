Taylor Swift Performs 'Christmas Tree Farm' Live For The First Time At The Jingle Bell Ball 2019

Taylor Swift performed her new Christmas song at the JBB. Picture: Global

Taylor Swift's brand new Christmas single, 'Christmas Tree Farm', was the perfect way to end the Jingle Bell Ball.

Taylor Swift's Jingle Bel Ball with SEAT performance was a truly magical show, as she performed some of her biggest hits, as well as the new tunes we all love including 'Lover' and 'ME!'.

She also debuted her brand new Christmas song, 'Christmas Tree Farm', to 16,000 super excited fans less than a week after unveiling the surprise single.

'Christmas Tree Farm' is aptly named after Tay's childhood where she grew up on the festive farm as a youngster, so a heart-melting display of home footage played in the background of the pop star's JBB show.

Tay Tay took to the stage in a dazzling white outfit of a textured belted playsuit, teamed with killer thigh-high boots to match.

She added a Santa hat to her one piece for the special tune, giving us all the proper festive feels before she officially closed the show.

Ahead of her festive performance, Taylor belted out some fan favourites including '22', 'Shake It Off', 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' and 'Lover' - both of which she performed acoustically.

Before taking to the stage Taylor chatted to Capital Evening presenter Jimmy Hill about growing up on the farm, admitting she and her brother would pick off the praying mantis eggs from the trees to keep them in the best condition for their customers.

She also said she felt she was "destined" she'd write a Christmas song one day.

When Taylor made the surprise announcement days before headlining the JBB, she explained she didn't want to wait a whole year to release it after writing it recently in London.

She then consulted her cats on when to drop the tune, before letting fans know she was releasing it that same evening.

'Christmas Tree Farm' quickly became a huge hit, with fans predicting months ago she would be dropping a festive tune.

In the music video for 'Lover', Tay Tay had a Christmas tree in the background, while in a behind-the-scenes clip of 'Lover', a number of gift wrapped presents were spotted by eagle-eyed fans.

