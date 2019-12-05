Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With New Song 'Christmas Tree Farm' And Swifties Are Declaring The Festive Season 'Saved'

Taylor Swift fans have had their Christmas wishes fulfilled after the ‘Lover’ singer announced she’s releasing a Christmas song.

Taylor Swift is dropping a Christmas song just in time for the festive season, and if that wasn’t enough to get you hyped for coming weeks, she’s made a video to go with it – consisting of home videos for all the festive Tay Tay nostalgia we need.

The 29 year old, who is headlining Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT on Sunday 8 December, announced the news with a heart-melting video of herself consulting her cats; Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin about the news of the tune – which drops tonight (5 December).

She captioned it: “When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgemental brush offs… just put the song out anyway.

“NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos OUT TONIGHT.”

Taylor Swift is releasing a Christmas song titled 'Christmas Tree Farm'. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift/Twitter

In a selfie video filmed on her phone, Taylor said: “Okay I know this is pretty wild, but I’ve just written a Christmas song. I feel like it’s weird to wait a year to put it out, I don’t know what to do… I don’t have anyone to ask right now,” before asking her cats for their thoughts.

The song is aptly titled 'Christmas Tree Farm', as that’s where the songstress grew up.

Opening up about her home to her former label in 2013, Taylor said: "I grew up on a farm. It was a Christmas tree farm though, so that’s why I’m sort of obsessed with Christmas.

"I really love Christmas, I wish it was all year round, just like for the feeling that everybody has. Everybody’s buying gifts for each other and there’s sort of a feeling about it. But I think that the fact that I love it so much is probably because I grew up on a Christmas tree farm."

The surprise has left fans even more excited for Christmas, with one summing up the news: "Christmas is saved."

I feel like this Christmas Song is gonna be a BOP 🙌🏼 cannot WAIT. CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY SWIFTIES #ChristmasTreeFarm 🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 — tanya 💕✨ JINGLE BELL BALL (@tanya1992x) December 5, 2019

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH AND THANK YOU OMG YOU HAVE BEEN FEEDING US ALL THESE MONTHS KEEP IT UP 😍 #ChristmasTreeFarm — bea {fan account} (@corneliastreet1) December 5, 2019

When The Best Day meets #ChristmasTreeFarm !?🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 💚❤️💚❤️💚 totally ready to play this till January!! pic.twitter.com/f75GwTAmH4 — Taylor Lover Tour (@TaylorLoverTour) December 5, 2019

The magical upbringing sparked the superstar’s love of Christmas and fans have been long awaiting a festive tune from the ‘Shake It Off’ singer.

Following a number of Easter Eggs in her videos released earlier this year, including ‘You Need To Calm Down’, Taylor hinted at a Christmas song by including a large Christmas tree and some gift-wrapped presents in a behind-the-scenes look of ‘Lover’.

